Music, Magic and Enchanting Family Entertainment Highlight Armed Forces Entertainment's Home for the Holidays Tour for U.S. Military Members Serving Across the Globe

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is bringing music, magic and enchanting family entertainment to U.S. military members and their families serving overseas as part of their annual Home for the Holidays festivities.

Home for the Holidays is an AFE tour to bring good cheer & appreciation to U.S. military members serving overseas.

First up is The Filharmonic, a Filipino-American a cappella quintet of young men who use their amazing voices to blend hip hop, pop, and 90'S nostalgia for a wildly entertaining and cool show. During this tour, the vocal powerhouse will interject some classic holiday tunes as well. They will be performing at U.S. military bases in the United Kingdom, Belgium and Germany November 30 – December 10.

Battle of the Keys is a group of powerful and passionate musicians and vocalists that bring to life favorite pop and holiday hits sure to energize every audience. Battle of the Keys members Karl Bailey, Stephen Dakin, Gary Giampaolo, Pamela Hopkins, Carolyn Malfa and Rory John Zak lift up audiences with their energy and musicianship. They are heading to Southwest Asia, Guantanamo Bay, Greenland and Honduras December 1 – 10.

The three men who make up Operation Magic All-Stars, Scott Cantrell, Cameron Zvara and Jason Michaels, mesmerize and delight audiences with their illusions and trickery that light up the stage for people of all ages. Be on the lookout for an unforgettable combination of comedy, magic, quit wit, ad libs and audience immersion that only these three can deliver. They will be performing at U.S. military bases in Japan, Guam and Alaska December 6 – 17.

Headphone Disco is an electrifying dance party where multiple DJs play music simultaneously over wireless headphones, and audience members switch between channels during the live set. Everyone listens to their choice of channels at the same time, but unless you have a pair of the party headphones, you will not hear a thing! From the outside, it looks like madness, but once you put on the headphones, it's glorious fun. This popular group is headed to Guantanamo Bay, Greenland and Honduras December 10 – 17.

Nashville recording artist Rachel Lipsky returns to AFE stages with her rowdy live shows. The Denver native brings her fearless sass and rockin' Country tunes to her sixth tour for AFE, as part of the live Home for the Holidays events. She will be touring throughout Europe Dec. 17 – Jan. 2, 2023.

Singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann brings smart lyrics, human insights and a love of history to his pure Country music. He's collaborated with top talent and has his own chart-topping songs that include "Drink to That All Night," "Lover, Lover," "What Do You Want," "Shinin' on Me," and "One More Drinkin' Song." Audiences can expect outstanding musical entertainment from this Platinum-certified star as he tours across Europe December 24 – January 2, 2023, at U.S. military bases.

Rhino, a charismatic four-member band from Minnesota, brings high-energy to modern, alternative, 80's, and classic rock hits, plus country, pop, and a few unexpected twists to AFE audiences. The big Rhino show is a one-of-a-kind mix audiences won't experience anywhere else. They will be performing at U.S. bases throughout Southwest Asia and Cuba December 24 – January 1, 2023.

Kat Perkins, a singer/songwriter who delivers passionate rock with courageous conviction, entered the public eye after a three-chair turn on The Voice. During the show, her first single, "Fearless," placed in the top five on the iTunes rock chart in 2014. Today, Perkins continues to tour, especially to overseas military venues, and remains a popular opening act for major rock bands. Perkins will be performing throughout Southwest Asia December 30 - January 7, 2023.

AFE also offers previous shows full of holiday spirit on demand via YouTube, including the ever-popular Pomp, Snow & CIRQUEumstance, the story of three friends who will remain forever in your heart as they share their special talents for music, magic and circus performance, and The Magic of Rob Lake, who brings a previously live performance of awe-inspiring illusion into your home.

"Home for the Holidays is a tour campaign we work on year-round to bring U.S. military members and their families entertainment from home, while expressing our support and deep appreciation for their service during the holiday season," said Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 71st year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members with much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: www.armedforcesentertainment.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube

