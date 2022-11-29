Nu Skin's ageLOC LumiSpa iO Named a "New Product of the Year" in the 2022 BIG Awards

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS), a global beauty and wellness leader, today announced that Business Intelligence Group (BIG) named ageLOC® LumiSpa® iO a winner of a 2022 "New Product of the Year" award. The annual BIG Awards for Business recognize products and companies that bring new ideas to life and seek to change the way we all experience the world.

ageLOC LumiSpa iO from Nu Skin Named New Product of the Year (PRNewswire)

The ageLOC LumiSpa iO is the latest innovation from the world's best-selling brand for beauty device systems for five consecutive years.1 In conjunction with the Nu Skin Vera TM app, LumiSpa iO unlocks a new world of personalized skincare experiences, including customized skincare options, intelligent coaching, skincare routine tracking, a selfie timeline and more.

"The ageLOC LumiSpa iO is a one-of-a-kind beauty and cleansing device with patented micropulse oscillation technology that delivers brighter, healthier and more youthful-looking skin with a spa-like experience in just two minutes, twice a day," said Steve Hatchett, executive vice president and chief product officer at Nu Skin. "The new LumiSpa iO connects to the Nu Skin Vera app to offer customized treatment options, intelligent coaching, a selfie timeline, skincare routine tracking and more."

Organizations from across the world submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the 2022 BIG Awards for Business. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions and provide feedback.

For more information about LumiSpa iO, visit nuskin.com/lumispaio.

To view the list of all BIG Award winners, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/blog/2022/11/29/83-global-leaders-named-winners-in-the-2022-big-awards-for-business.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Nu Skin

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a global integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people look, feel and live their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Nu Skin Social Media Channels

fb.com/nuskin twitter.com/nuskin instagram.com/nuskin

[1] Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Retail Value RSP terms; all channels; 2017 to 2021. Beauty Systems are at-home Skin Care Beauty Devices that are exclusively paired or recommended to be used with a topical consumable of the same brand. Claim verification based on Euromonitor custom research and methodology conducted January-March of 2021. Sales of at-home skin care beauty devices includes sales of electric facial cleansers as defined in Passport database. This category does not include hair care/removal appliances, body shavers, and oral care appliances.

Nu Skin logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises