Voters in Southern Arizona Overwhelmingly Support Copper Mining in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey commissioned by the Tucson Metro Chamber, in partnership with the Arizona Mining Association, showed that more than 66% of Southern Arizona voters support the Arizona copper mining industry. The poll, conducted in late September, also indicated that when given a description of the project and its location, more than half of voters support (52.6% support, 37.7% oppose) Hudbay Minerals' new proposed Copper World Project, located 28 miles south of Tucson.

Southern Arizona Poll Results

"Mining is in our region's blood and has been for more than a century," said Michael Guymon, President & CEO, Tucson Metro Chamber. "The industry supports thousands of jobs and creates millions in economic activity both locally and statewide. Voters clearly understand the role mining plays especially since an increasing amount of everyday items, such as electric vehicles, cell phones and solar panels, require mined resources to operate."

"Voters are well aware of the critical role copper plays not only to Arizona's economy, but America's goal to transition to producing cleaner energy." Said Steve Trussell, Executive Director, Arizona Mining Association. "America is looking for a secure supply of the materials we need to meet our clean energy goals, they need not look further than Arizona's mining industry. Projects such as Copper World will help reduce our reliance on foreign sources by producing copper safely and responsibly right here in Arizona."

The survey also indicated that voters were interested in seeing local government provide more in the way of funding for career and technical training, with 57% feeling that funding in this area was too low. Additionally, nearly 50% would like to see the government do more to attract high wage jobs and new businesses to the area.

The N=400 survey was conducted among likely voters 9/26/22 through 9/28/22. The poll surveyed likely Southern Arizona 2022 General Election voters who had a history of electoral participation and was balanced to model the likely turnout of voters across party, age, region, and gender. No weighting has been applied. The live interview survey of voters was conducted by HighGround Public Affairs to both landline and cell phone users.

Founded in 1896 The Tucson Metro Chamber is a membership-based business advocacy and community development organization that represents 1,500 businesses, employing more than 160,000 employees in Tucson and Pima County. The Tucson Metro Chamber is committed to being the connector of leaders and influencers, catalyst for business growth, and champion for a stronger community.

The Arizona Mining Association (AMA) is a diversified mining association that is the unified voice of responsible, sustainable and safe mining in Arizona. AMA supports educational programs that demonstrate the importance and benefits of mining to the economy and the quality of life. AMA members benefit from productive relationships and alliances with government, business associations and natural resource industry groups. Through AMA's advocacy program, AMA helps Arizona be the premier location for mining investment in the US.

