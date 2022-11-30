ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HAVE YOU EVER CHEATED ON SOMEONE?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that asks adults about their sexual habits. This month's question asked, "have you ever engaged in sexual activity outside of your relationship?" And the answers may surprise you!

While 19% of the respondents admitted they had cheated on a significant other, those numbers are much smaller than the 27% who reported they had cheated in the same survey 10 years ago.

Just over 63% of those surveyed this year said they had never cheated, while 61% of those surveyed in 2012 said they had not.

"For many people, the last few years has been a wakeup call to evaluate what works and doesn't in a relationship," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Some people have found that a traditional relationship is best for them, while others have decided they prefer more independence. Regardless, honesty is the cornerstone to any healthy relationship, and cheating has and will always have, damaging consequences."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

