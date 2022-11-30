Aircastle Announces $450 million Secured Aircraft Financing Facility

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it entered into a new $450 million secured aircraft financing facility. BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, and MUFG Bank, Ltd., acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Co-Syndication Agents, BNP acted Structuring Agent and Global Coordinator for the facility.

The facility expires in November 2029 and provides working capital for general corporate purposes, including aircraft acquisition.

Michael Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, stated, "Following our recent successes in sourcing unsecured debt, this secured financing helps diversify Aircastle's funding sources as we continue the investment momentum from our second quarter in a profitable and disciplined manner. Our strong access to capital markets is a strategic strength along with our investment grade rating and unique ownership structure."

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 252 aircraft leased to 74 customers located in 45 countries.

