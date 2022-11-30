HORMEL FOODS REPORTS RECORD SALES AND DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS GROWTH IN FISCAL 2022; EXPECTS CONTINUED SALES AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FISCAL 2023

AUSTIN, Minn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 leading global branded food company, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect one fewer week compared to the prior year. All comparisons are to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FISCAL 2022
- Record net sales of $12.5 billion, up 9%; organic net sales1 up 6%, excluding the partial-year impact of the Planters® snack nuts business and an additional week last year
- Operating income of $1.3 billion, up 17%; up 13% compared to adjusted operating income1 of $1.2 billion last year
- Operating margin of 10.5% compared to 9.9% last year and compared to adjusted operating margin1 of 10.2% last year
- Pretax earnings of $1.3 billion, up 13%; up 9% compared to adjusted pretax earnings1 of $1.2 billion last year
- Effective tax rate of 21.7% compared to 19.3% last year
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.82, up 10%; up 5% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $1.73 last year
- Cash flow from operations of $1.1 billion, up 13%
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - FOURTH QUARTER
- Net sales of $3.3 billion, down 5%; organic net sales1 up 2%, excluding the impact of an additional week last year
- Operating income of $367 million, up 3%
- Operating margin of 11.2% compared to 10.4% last year
- Pretax earnings of $357 million, up 1%
- Effective tax rate of 21.7% compared to 20.0% last year
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.51, comparable to $0.51 last year
- Cash flow from operations of $372 million, down 34%
EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY
"We achieved all-time record sales and double-digit profit growth in fiscal 2022," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "In addition to delivering year-over-year growth, our team successfully integrated the Planters® business, made progress on our six strategic priorities, showed tremendous resolve in overcoming a challenging operating environment, and laid the groundwork for the next step in our evolution as a global branded company, the Go Forward (GoFWD) initiative."
"In the fourth quarter, our team delivered diluted earnings per share comparable with record results last year, which included an additional week of sales," Snee said. "These results further demonstrate that our brands remain healthy, and the strategic investments we have made are enabling growth. Organic volume and organic net sales growth were led by our center-store grocery portfolio as well as another solid performance from our foodservice businesses. We saw volume and sales2 growth from many retail brands and products in market, including Hormel® Black Label® bacon, SKIPPY® peanut butter products, SPAM® products, Hormel® chili, Hormel Gatherings® party trays and Lloyds® meats. Segment profit growth was due to the Jennie-O Turkey Store segment, as the team effectively managed limited turkey supply and maximized operational performance. We also made progress across our supply chain to increase production capabilities and restore inventories on key product lines."
STRATEGIC EVOLUTION - GoFWD
The company transitioned to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International – and began operating under the new model on Oct. 31, 2022. As part of the transition, implementation activities in the first quarter are expected to include:
- Adopting a new organizational design, management structures and accountabilities;
- Continuing the work to fully integrate Jennie-O Turkey Store into the company's One Supply Chain and new operating segments; and
- Standing up the Brand Fuel Center of Excellence, which will house enterprise-wide brand management expertise, e-commerce capabilities, insights-led innovation and analytical support to further enable data-driven decisions.
"The deliberate and thoughtful steps we have taken thus far are all about creating the Hormel Foods of the future," Snee said. "We are excited for the additional collaboration, capabilities and value we will realize from this transition and are increasingly confident in our ability to drive long-term sustainable growth."
Changes to the company's operating segments have no impact on historical consolidated results of operations, financial position or cash flows. The company will provide recast financial information for fiscal years 2021 and 2022 in February 2023. Earnings will be reported under this structure beginning with the release of fiscal 2023 first quarter results in early March.
FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE
"We enter the new fiscal year well-positioned in the retail, foodservice and international channels, and expect to drive top-line growth," Snee said. "We believe higher levels of brand investment, increased production capacity and our initial GoFWD actions further support this expectation. We anticipate earnings growth to be driven by our Foodservice and International segments, and improvements across the supply chain."
"We expect to operate in a volatile, complex and high-cost environment again in fiscal 2023," Snee said. "We have benefited from our balanced business model, which is not heavily dependent on any one channel, protein, input or product category. Our long-term strategy to meet consumers where they want to eat, with a broad portfolio of trusted brands and products, will continue to be a key differentiator for our business, helping to drive growth for our customers and operators."
Fiscal 2023 Outlook*
Comparison vs Fiscal 2022
Net Sales
$12.6 - $12.9 billion
+1 - 3%
Diluted Earnings per Share
$1.83 - $1.93
+1 - 6%
Effective Tax Rate
21.0 - 23.0%
21.7 %
Depreciation and Amortization
~$285 million
+8 %
Capital Expenditures
~$350 million
+25 %
* The company's guidance reflects the estimated impact of higher pension expense and higher feed costs for the turkey business.
DIVIDENDS
"Last week, we announced the 57th consecutive yearly increase to our annual dividend to $1.10 per share," Snee said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver consistent dividend growth and return cash to our shareholders."
Effective Nov. 15, 2022, the company paid its 377th consecutive quarterly dividend at the annual rate of $1.04 per share.
CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – FISCAL 2022
Net sales growth for the year was driven by the company's U.S. channels, which benefited from elevated demand for many of its leading retail and value-added foodservice brands, pricing actions to mitigate inflationary pressures and the full-year contribution of the Planters® snack nuts business. Sales for the international channel declined, primarily due to lower export sales. The fourth quarter and full year of 2022 reflect one fewer week compared to the prior year.
Fourth Quarter
Fiscal Year
Net Sales Percent Change (%)
U.S. Retail
(6)
7
U.S. Foodservice
(1)
20
International
(10)
(7)
Total Net Sales Percent Change (%)
(5)
9
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER
Note: The fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 reflects one fewer week compared to the prior year.
Refrigerated Foods
- Volume down 19%; organic volume1 down 13%
- Net sales down 7%; organic net sales1 comparable to last year
- Segment profit down 15%
Products such as Hormel® Natural Choice® meats, Hormel® Bacon 1TM fully cooked bacon, Hormel® Fire BraisedTM flame-seared meats, Hormel Gatherings® party trays and Applegate® breaded chicken grew volume and sales for the quarter. Overall net sales declined due to the impact from an additional week in the fourth quarter of last year and lower commodity sales. Consistent with the company's long-term strategy to better align resources to value-added growth, the overall decline in volume was primarily due to lower commodity sales resulting from the company's new pork supply agreement. The decline in segment profit was driven by lower commodity profitability and higher operational, logistics and raw material costs.
Grocery Products
- Volume down 4%; organic volume1 up 4%
- Net sales up 3%; organic net sales1 up 11%
- Segment profit down 8%
Net sales increased due to strong demand for SKIPPY® peanut butter and the impact of pricing actions across the Mexican and simple-meals portfolios. Organic volume and net sales gains were led by the SPAM®, SKIPPY®, WHOLLY®, Herdez® and Dinty Moore® brands. Segment profit declined, as pricing actions did not offset the impact from continued inflationary pressures.
Jennie-O Turkey Store
- Volume down 32%; organic volume1 down 27%
- Net sales down 15%; organic net sales1 down 8%
- Segment profit up 149%
As anticipated, volume and sales declined as a result of the supply impacts on the company's vertically integrated supply chain from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Segment profit growth was primarily due to higher commodity prices and improved value-added mix.
International & Other
- Volume comparable to last year; organic volume1 up 8%
- Net sales down 2%; organic net sales1 up 6%
- Segment profit down 4%
Volume and net sales growth from the SPAM® and SKIPPY® brands and the multinational businesses were offset by lower fresh pork and refrigerated export sales. Fresh pork sales declined as a result of the company's new pork supply agreement. Segment profit growth in China did not overcome declines in the export business and elevated logistics expenses.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS - FISCAL 2022
Income Statement
- Operating margin for the full year was 10.5%. This compares to 9.9% and 10.2% on an adjusted basis1 for the previous year. The company continued to be negatively impacted by broad-based inflationary pressures and announced numerous pricing actions throughout the year to combat these pressures.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 7.1%. This compares to 7.5% and 7.2% on an adjusted basis1 last year. The decline is a result of record net sales and disciplined cost management.
- Advertising investments were $157 million compared to $139 million last year. All business segments increased investment compared to the prior year.
- The effective tax rate was 21.7% compared to 19.3% last year. Last year's rate included the benefit of one-time state tax discrete items.
Cash Flow Statement
- Cash flow from operations was $1.1 billion, up 13% compared to last year.
- Dividends paid to shareholders were a record $558 million.
- Capital expenditures were $279 million compared to $232 million last year. Large projects in fiscal 2022 included the completion of pepperoni and bacon capacity-expansion projects, an expansion for our SPAM® family of products to be opened in the first half of fiscal 2023, and many other projects to support growth of branded products and increase automation. Capital expenditures are expected to be $350 million in fiscal 2023, which includes a recently approved investment to support the company's growth in China.
- The company did not repurchase shares during fiscal 2022. The company has the capacity to repurchase approximately 4 million shares under its current authorization.
- Depreciation and amortization expense for the full year was $263 million.
Balance Sheet
- The company is in a strong financial position with ample liquidity, a conservative level of debt and consistent cash flows.
- Cash on hand increased to $982 million from $614 million at the beginning of the year.
- Total long-term debt is $3.3 billion, unchanged from the beginning of the year.
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
END NOTES
1Organic net sales, organic volume, and adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, adjusted pretax earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these to comparable U.S. GAAP measures following the end notes.
2IRI Panel; Total US All Outlet; 13 weeks ending Oct. 30, 2022, vs year ago.
COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, adjusted pretax earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. These measurements exclude the impact of the acquisition-related expenses and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expenses and accounting adjustments were incurred.
The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic volume and organic net sales are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business (June 2021) in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and International & Other segments. Organic volume and organic net sales also exclude the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal 2021 as approximated based on average weekly sales for the fourth quarter (fourteen weeks) ended Oct. 31, 2021.
The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS (NON-GAAP)
Year Ended
October 30,
October 31,
In thousands, except per share amounts
Reported
Reported
Acquisition
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net Sales
$ 12,458,806
$ 11,386,189
$ —
$ 11,386,189
9.4
Cost of Products Sold
10,294,120
9,458,283
(12,900)
9,445,383
9.0
Gross Profit
2,164,686
1,927,906
12,900
1,940,806
11.5
Selling, General, and Administrative
879,265
853,071
(30,303)
822,768
6.9
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
27,185
47,763
—
47,763
(43.1)
Operating Income
1,312,607
1,122,599
43,203
1,165,802
12.6
Interest and Investment Income (Expense)
28,012
46,878
—
46,878
(40.2)
Interest Expense
62,515
43,307
—
43,307
44.4
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,278,103
1,126,170
43,203
1,169,373
9.3
Provision for Income Taxes
277,877
217,029
5,975
223,004
24.6
Net Earnings
1,000,226
909,140
37,228
946,368
5.7
Less: Net Earnings Attrib. to Noncontrolling
239
301
—
301
(20.5)
Net Earnings Attrib. to Hormel Foods
$ 999,987
$ 908,839
$ 37,228
$ 946,067
5.7
Diluted Net Earnings Per Share
$ 1.82
$ 1.66
$ 0.06
$ 1.73
5.2
Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)
10.5
9.9
10.2
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
ORGANIC VOLUME (NON-GAAP)
Fourth Quarter Ended
October 30,
October 31, 2021
Lbs., in thousands
Reported
GAAP
Reported
GAAP
53rd Week
Organic
(Non-GAAP)
Non-GAAP
% Change
Grocery Products
388,270
403,550
(28,825)
374,725
3.6
Refrigerated Foods
530,166
657,488
(46,963)
610,525
(13.2)
Jennie-O Turkey Store
163,785
240,771
(17,198)
223,573
(26.7)
International & Other
78,269
78,039
(5,574)
72,465
8.0
Total Volume
1,160,490
1,379,848
(98,561)
1,281,287
(9.4)
Year Ended
October 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
Lbs., in thousands
Reported
GAAP
Acquisitions
Organic
(Non-GAAP)
Reported
GAAP
53rd Week
Organic
(Non-GAAP)
Non-GAAP
% Change
Grocery Products
1,499,558
(138,186)
1,361,372
1,340,895
(28,825)
1,312,070
3.8
Refrigerated Foods
2,104,665
(22,127)
2,082,538
2,437,217
(46,963)
2,390,254
(12.9)
Jennie-O Turkey Store
703,824
—
703,824
824,184
(17,198)
806,986
(12.8)
International & Other
296,122
(3,503)
292,619
330,841
(5,574)
325,267
(10.0)
Total Volume
4,604,169
(163,817)
4,440,352
4,933,136
(98,561)
4,834,575
(8.2)
ORGANIC NET SALES (NON-GAAP)
Fourth Quarter Ended
October 30,
October 31, 2021
In thousands
Reported
GAAP
Reported
GAAP
53rd Week
Organic
(Non-GAAP)
Non-GAAP
% Change
Grocery Products
$ 934,174
$ 905,030
$ (64,645)
$ 840,385
11.2
Refrigerated Foods
1,759,161
1,888,311
(134,879)
1,753,432
0.3
Jennie-O Turkey Store
391,866
459,754
(32,840)
426,914
(8.2)
International & Other
198,274
201,655
(14,404)
187,251
5.9
Total Net Sales
$ 3,283,475
$ 3,454,751
$ (246,768)
$ 3,207,983
2.4
Year Ended
October 30, 2022
October 31, 2021
In thousands
Reported
GAAP
Acquisitions
Organic
(Non-GAAP)
Reported
GAAP
53rd Week
Organic
(Non-GAAP)
Non-GAAP
% Change
Grocery Products
$ 3,533,138
$ (514,708)
$ 3,018,430
$ 2,809,445
$ (64,645)
$ 2,744,800
10.0
Refrigerated Foods
6,691,230
(80,979)
6,610,251
6,333,410
(134,879)
6,198,531
6.6
Jennie-O Turkey Store
1,507,421
—
1,507,421
1,495,151
(32,840)
1,462,311
3.1
International & Other
727,017
(9,877)
717,140
748,183
(14,404)
733,779
(2.3)
Total Net Sales
$ 12,458,806
$ (605,565)
$ 11,853,241
$ 11,386,189
$ (246,768)
$ 11,139,421
6.4
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
Unaudited
Fourth Quarter Ended
In thousands
October 30,
October 31,
% Change
Net Sales
Grocery Products
$ 934,174
$ 905,030
3.2
Refrigerated Foods
1,759,161
1,888,311
(6.8)
Jennie-O Turkey Store
391,866
459,754
(14.8)
International & Other
198,274
201,655
(1.7)
Total Net Sales
$ 3,283,475
$ 3,454,751
(5.0)
Segment Profit
Grocery Products
$ 102,378
$ 111,235
(8.0)
Refrigerated Foods
167,402
196,819
(14.9)
Jennie-O Turkey Store
75,891
30,492
148.9
International & Other
30,194
31,343
(3.7)
Total Segment Profit
375,865
369,888
1.6
Net Unallocated Expense
18,498
17,669
4.7
Noncontrolling Interest
128
12
994.1
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$ 357,495
$ 352,230
1.5
Year Ended
In thousands
October 30,
October 31,
% Change
Net Sales
Grocery Products
$ 3,533,138
$ 2,809,445
25.8
Refrigerated Foods
6,691,230
6,333,410
5.6
Jennie-O Turkey Store
1,507,421
1,495,151
0.8
International & Other
727,017
748,183
(2.8)
Total Net Sales
$ 12,458,806
$ 11,386,189
9.4
Segment Profit
Grocery Products
$ 367,642
$ 382,197
(3.8)
Refrigerated Foods
685,394
664,558
3.1
Jennie-O Turkey Store
218,860
76,006
188.0
International & Other
105,264
115,943
(9.2)
Total Segment Profit
1,377,161
1,238,704
11.2
Net Unallocated Expense
99,297
112,836
(12.0)
Noncontrolling Interest
239
301
(20.6)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$ 1,278,103
$ 1,126,170
13.5
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited
Fourth Quarter Ended
Year Ended
In thousands, except per share amounts
October 30,
October 31,
October 30,
October 31,
Net Sales
$ 3,283,475
$ 3,454,751
$ 12,458,806
$ 11,386,189
Cost of Products Sold
2,717,058
2,876,669
10,294,120
9,458,283
Gross Profit
566,417
578,081
2,164,686
1,927,906
Selling, General, and Administrative
206,487
230,441
879,265
853,071
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
7,234
10,041
27,185
47,763
Operating Income
367,164
357,681
1,312,607
1,122,599
Interest and Investment Income
7,933
10,138
28,012
46,878
Interest Expense
17,602
15,589
62,515
43,307
Earnings Before Income Taxes
357,495
352,230
1,278,103
1,126,170
Provision for Income Taxes
77,484
70,480
277,877
217,029
Effective Tax Rate
21.7 %
20.0 %
21.7 %
19.3 %
Net Earnings
280,011
281,750
1,000,226
909,140
Less: Net Earnings Attrib. to Noncontrolling Interest
128
12
239
301
Net Earnings Attrib. to Hormel Foods Corporation
$ 279,883
$ 281,738
$ 999,987
$ 908,839
Net Earnings Per Share:
Basic
$ 0.51
$ 0.52
$ 1.84
$ 1.68
Diluted
$ 0.51
$ 0.51
$ 1.82
$ 1.66
Weighted-average Shares Outstanding:
Basic
546,213
542,496
544,918
541,114
Diluted
550,135
547,290
549,566
547,580
Dividends Declared per Share
$ 0.260
$ 0.245
$ 1.040
$ 0.980
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Unaudited
In thousands
October 30,
October 31,
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 982,107
$ 613,530
Short-term Marketable Securities
16,149
21,162
Accounts Receivable
867,593
895,719
Inventories
1,716,059
1,369,198
Taxes Receivable
7,177
8,293
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
48,041
39,914
Total Current Assets
3,637,125
2,947,816
Goodwill
4,925,829
4,929,102
Other Intangibles
1,803,027
1,822,273
Pension Assets
245,566
289,096
Investments In and Receivables From Affiliates
271,058
299,019
Other Assets
283,169
299,907
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
2,141,146
2,109,117
Total Assets
$ 13,306,919
$ 12,696,329
Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
Accounts Payable
$ 816,604
$ 793,310
Accrued Expenses
58,801
51,192
Accrued Marketing Expenses
113,105
114,746
Employee Related Expenses
279,072
269,327
Interest and Dividends Payable
163,963
154,803
Taxes Payable
32,925
23,520
Current Maturities of Long-term Debt
8,796
8,756
Total Current Liabilities
1,473,266
1,415,654
Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities
3,290,549
3,315,147
Pension and Post-retirement Benefits
385,832
546,362
Deferred Income Taxes
475,212
278,183
Other Long-term Liabilities
141,840
162,623
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(255,561)
(277,269)
Other Shareholders' Investment
7,795,780
7,255,630
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
$ 13,306,919
$ 12,696,329
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited
Fourth Quarter Ended
Year Ended
In thousands
October 30,
October 31,
October 30,
October 31,
Operating Activities
Net Earnings
$ 280,011
$ 281,750
$ 1,000,226
$ 909,140
Depreciation and Amortization
71,185
65,917
262,753
228,406
Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital
(101,510)
184,817
(371,792)
(165,786)
Other
122,132
31,664
243,789
30,173
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
371,820
564,148
1,134,977
1,001,934
Investing Activities
Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities
1,196
(3,059)
2,493
(4,364)
Acquisitions of Businesses and Intangibles
—
—
—
(3,396,246)
Net Purchases of Property and Equipment
(89,555)
(92,749)
(277,694)
(230,200)
Other
2,148
289
17,165
4,972
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(86,210)
(95,519)
(258,037)
(3,625,839)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from Long-term Debt
—
—
—
2,276,292
Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases
(2,174)
(2,083)
(8,673)
(258,617)
Dividends Paid on Common Stock
(141,916)
(132,909)
(557,839)
(523,114)
Share Repurchase
—
(10,305)
—
(19,958)
Other
1,869
1,912
79,827
45,919
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(142,221)
(143,385)
(486,684)
1,520,520
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(11,625)
(3,078)
(21,679)
2,606
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
131,763
322,167
368,577
(1,100,778)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
850,344
291,363
613,530
1,714,309
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year
$ 982,107
$ 613,530
$ 982,107
$ 613,530
