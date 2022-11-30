New Study to Address Cancer Treatment Resistance for People Who Are KRAS Positive

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI), a patient-founded not-for-profit global research consortium, has launched the SPARK Study to help researchers better understand treatment resistance in patients with KRAS-positive lung cancer and other cancer types. ALCMI is partnering on the study with GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2), the leading organization dedicated to empowering patients through participation in research and committed to providing patients with the information and resources they need to confront lung cancer.

"We are excited to partner with ALCMI to help connect patients to the SPARK Study in order to advance research into lung cancer treatment resistance and ultimately, improve treatment and extend lives of patients with lung cancer," said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder, and board chair for GO2 Foundation.

The study, which is seeking simple blood samples from people with KRAS positive cancer, is being led by principal investigator Dr. Mark Awad (MD, PhD), associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of clinical research at the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The study is being conducted in partnership with Foundation Medicine, developer of the most comprehensive FDA-approved liquid biopsy genomic profiling test for solid tumors.

"The development of treatment resistance is unfortunately common in patients with lung cancers and other tumor types with the KRAS G12C mutation," said Dr. Awad. "The SPARK Study seeks to learn more about this process so more effective and targeted treatments can be developed to help improve and extend the lives of patients."

KRAS is the most common genetic mutation found in non-small cell lung cancer. There are multiple types of KRAS mutations, but the most common, making up about 40% of KRAS mutations, is G12C. Despite its prevalence, there have been minimal personalized treatment options available to this patient population.

"Treatment resistance is a harsh reality for too many people with lung cancer," said Richard Erwin, executive director of clinical operations at ALCMI. "We are excited and optimistic at the potential to unlock new, lifesaving treatments."

Patients with KRAS-positive lung cancer, colorectal cancer, or other cancer types who have progressed on a targeted therapy such as sotorasib or adagrasib are eligible to take part in the SPARK Study. Participants will be asked to provide a small blood sample (liquid biopsy) which can be conveniently collected at home or by a local provider. No tissue biopsy or travel is required.

"In situations like treatment resistance where a tissue biopsy is often unavailable, blood-based testing is a compelling alternative to provide useful insights for treatment planning," says Dr. Mia Levy, chief medical officer at Foundation Medicine. "We are hopeful that through comprehensive blood-based testing of over 300 genes, we may gain new understandings of resistance to KRAS targeted therapies, serving as a springboard for future drug development."

SPARK Study blood samples will be analyzed to help advance research and treatment for KRAS-positive lung cancer. In addition, participants and their healthcare team will receive a copy of the testing report, which could help guide treatment decisions for their unique cancer.

"The SPARK study will research why KRAS-mutant cancers develop drug resistance, which will then fuel research into preventing and overcoming resistance. This is crucial research for next steps in treatment options for the KRAS Kickers patient community. We are enthusiastic about the hope this gives us for the future," said Terri Conneran, a lung cancer survivor and founder of KRAS Kickers, a global patient advocacy organization devoted to RAS mutated cancers."

To learn more about the study and participation guidelines, patients and providers can visit https://alcmi.net/research/spark/.

About ALCMI

The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute (ALCMI, voiced as "Alchemy"), founded in 2008 as a 501c(3) non-profit organization by lung cancer survivor Bonnie J Addario, is a patient-centric, international research consortium driving research otherwise not possible. Working in tandem with its "partner" foundation, GO2 for Lung Cancer, ALCMI powers collaborative initiatives in genetic (molecular) testing, therapeutic discoveries, targeted treatments, and early detection. ALCMI combines scientific expertise found at its network of 26 member academic institutions through its network of community cancer centers to accelerate patient access to research.

About GO2 for Lung Cancer

GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day. Founded by patients and survivors, we are dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed and living with lung cancer. For more information, visit go2.org.

