Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Q3 revenue growth of 20% year-over-year
Subscription services ARR exceeded $1 billion
Increased FY23 non-GAAP operating income guidance
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended November 6, 2022.
"An ever growing number of customers around the world trust Pure to provide the most advanced, reliable, and energy-efficient technology to satisfy their mission-critical data storage and management needs," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "With the power of our unique Flash-optimized technology and differentiated business model, we look forward to managing increasingly more of their data storage requirements."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue $676.0 million, up 20% year-over-year
- Subscription Services revenue $244.8 million, up 30% year-over-year
- Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $1.0 billion, up 30% year-over-year
- Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.6 billion, up 26% year-over-year
- GAAP gross margin 69.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.9%
- GAAP operating income $9.1 million; non-GAAP operating income $107.2 million
- GAAP operating margin 1.4%; non-GAAP operating margin 15.9%
- Operating cash flow $154.7 million; free cash flow $114.8 million
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion
- Returned approximately $24.5 million in Q3 to stockholders, repurchased 888 thousand shares
"Through solid execution, we delivered strong financial results in Q3 by growing revenue 20 percent and increasing our operating profits," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Our leadership in Flash management, enabled with our software, and declining cost of Flash is accelerating our progress in replacing traditional disk solutions and substantially reducing data center energy consumption."
Third Quarter Company Highlights
- Extending Leadership in Sustainability: Pure introduced advancements in its sustainability efforts, helping customers dramatically reduce their energy use and environmental footprint. The Pure1® Sustainability Assessment gives customers visibility on their environmental impact and proactively suggests optimization opportunities, including power savings analysis and a greenhouse gas emissions monitor.
- Portworx, Delivered as-a-Service: Pure announced a new fully managed service for Portworx® Enterprise to bring a Kubernetes-ready data plane to every developer that works on containerized applications. Now, the full suite of Portworx offerings can be consumed as a fully managed service. This provides ease of use and faster deployment of Kubernetes data on any cloud or on-premises storage, enabling DevOps and platform teams to operate and scale containerized apps into production in seconds.
- Gartner Magic Quadrant: A leader for nine consecutive years:
Fourth Quarter and FY23 Guidance
Q4 FY23 (Approx.)
FY23 (Approx.)
Revenue
$810 Million
$2.75 Billion
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$130 Million
$430 Million
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
16.0 %
15.6 %
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.
Key Business Metric
Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
At the End of
Third Quarter of
Fiscal 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 795,931
$ 466,199
Marketable securities
669,173
947,073
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,053 and $945
435,618
542,144
Inventory
61,355
38,942
Deferred commissions, current
69,397
81,589
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
176,741
116,232
Total current assets
2,208,215
2,192,179
Property and equipment, net
248,606
195,282
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
163,676
111,763
Deferred commissions, non-current
165,735
164,718
Intangible assets, net
53,379
62,646
Goodwill
361,427
358,736
Restricted cash
10,544
10,544
Other assets, non-current
40,785
39,447
Total assets
$ 3,252,367
$ 3,135,315
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 102,879
$ 70,704
Accrued compensation and benefits
159,231
205,431
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
108,514
78,511
Operating lease liabilities, current
31,114
35,098
Deferred revenue, current
647,116
562,576
Debt, current
573,855
—
Total current liabilities
1,622,709
952,320
Long-term debt
—
786,779
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
147,110
93,479
Deferred revenue, non-current
601,103
517,296
Other liabilities, non-current
40,937
31,105
Total liabilities
2,411,859
2,380,979
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,475,794
2,470,972
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23,753)
(8,365)
Accumulated deficit
(1,611,533)
(1,708,271)
Total stockholders' equity
840,508
754,336
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,252,367
$ 3,135,315
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Third Quarter of Fiscal
First Three Quarters of Fiscal
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Product
$ 431,281
$ 374,913
$ 1,247,045
$ 949,736
Subscription services
244,769
187,827
696,182
522,542
Total revenue
676,050
562,740
1,943,227
1,472,278
Cost of revenue:
Product (1)
135,546
129,721
395,322
309,935
Subscription services(1)
74,169
58,227
211,576
165,658
Total cost of revenue
209,715
187,948
606,898
475,593
Gross profit
466,335
374,792
1,336,329
996,685
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)
180,008
147,808
506,971
419,296
Sales and marketing (1)
212,140
193,172
637,129
567,054
General and administrative (1)
65,054
51,890
173,300
138,500
Total operating expenses
457,202
392,870
1,317,400
1,124,850
Income (loss) from operations
9,133
(18,078)
18,929
(128,165)
Other income (expense), net
(2,814)
(7,953)
(8,410)
(20,090)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
6,319
(26,031)
10,519
(148,255)
Income tax provision
7,106
2,700
11,919
9,947
Net loss
$ (787)
$ (28,731)
$ (1,400)
$ (158,202)
Net loss per share attributable to common
$ (0.00)
$ (0.10)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.56)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
300,984
287,462
298,101
283,918
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenue -- product
$ 2,984
$ 1,634
$ 7,454
$ 4,547
Cost of revenue -- subscription services
5,814
5,555
16,978
15,098
Research and development
42,390
36,797
120,482
102,343
Sales and marketing
18,441
19,151
54,740
54,317
General and administrative
17,350
12,863
45,460
31,458
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 86,979
$ 76,000
$ 245,114
$ 207,763
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
Third Quarter of Fiscal
First Three Quarters of Fiscal
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (787)
$ (28,731)
$ (1,400)
$ (158,202)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,719
21,506
72,268
59,605
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
803
7,857
2,406
23,011
Stock-based compensation expense
86,979
76,000
245,114
207,763
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
471
—
471
Other
(1,361)
2,060
67
8,576
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
Accounts receivable, net
(33,791)
4,282
106,216
106,788
Inventory
(5,489)
3,280
(17,981)
38
Deferred commissions
549
(12,354)
11,175
(20,395)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(38,504)
12,672
(54,067)
(12,283)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
9,253
7,243
26,073
22,061
Accounts payable
29,065
(4,989)
22,536
(14,256)
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
19,628
5,701
(18,196)
(35,251)
Operating lease liabilities
(6,897)
(7,889)
(28,339)
(22,094)
Deferred revenue
69,529
39,937
168,336
106,054
Net cash provided by operating activities
154,696
127,046
534,208
271,886
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment(1)
(39,916)
(25,718)
(97,910)
(81,217)
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
—
—
(1,989)
—
Purchases of marketable securities
(74,878)
(185,667)
(92,129)
(503,038)
Sales of marketable securities
—
32,896
—
146,934
Maturities of marketable securities
111,302
133,388
352,295
303,158
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(3,492)
(45,101)
160,267
(134,163)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,867
22,580
19,131
33,743
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
20,569
18,915
39,965
36,641
Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
(4,568)
(679)
(256,145)
(1,284)
Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards
(3,143)
(2,106)
(16,130)
(8,670)
Repurchases of common stock
(24,565)
(56,215)
(151,564)
(130,608)
Net cash used in financing activities
(7,840)
(17,505)
(364,743)
(70,178)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
143,364
64,440
329,732
67,545
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
663,111
350,796
476,743
347,691
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 806,475
$ 415,236
$ 806,475
$ 415,236
(1)
Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.7 million and $2.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 and $10.5 million and $6.2 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures
The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
$ 2,984
(c)
$ 1,634
(c)
46
(d)
42
(d)
251
(e)
—
3,306
(f)
3,207
(f)
Gross profit --
$ 295,735
68.6 %
$ 6,587
$ 302,322
70.1 %
$ 245,192
65.4 %
$ 4,883
$ 250,075
66.7 %
$ 5,814
(c)
$ 5,555
(c)
204
(d)
279
(d)
269
(e)
—
24
(g)
24
(g)
Gross profit --
$ 170,600
69.7 %
$ 6,311
$ 176,911
72.3 %
$ 129,600
69.0 %
$ 5,858
$ 135,458
72.1 %
$ 8,798
(c)
$ 7,189
(c)
250
(d)
321
(d)
520
(e)
—
3,306
(f)
3,207
(f)
24
(g)
24
(g)
Total gross
$ 466,335
69.0 %
$ 12,898
$ 479,233
70.9 %
$ 374,792
66.6 %
$ 10,741
$ 385,533
68.5 %
(a)
GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(b)
Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(c)
To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d)
To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(e)
To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.
(f)
To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(g)
To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023
Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
$ 86,979
(c)
$ 76,000
(c)
1,479
(d)
4,230
(d)
2,098
(e)
2,631
(e)
—
551
(f)
3,676
(g)
—
3,838
(h)
3,739
(h)
—
382
(i)
Operating
$ 9,133
1.4 %
$ 98,070
$ 107,203
15.9 %
$ (18,078)
-3.2 %
$ 87,533
$ 69,455
12.3 %
$ 86,979
(c)
$ 76,000
(c)
1,479
(d)
4,230
(d)
2,098
(e)
2,631
(e)
—
551
(f)
3,676
(g)
—
3,838
(h)
3,739
(h)
—
382
(i)
803
(j)
7,857
(j)
Net income
$ (787)
$ 98,873
$ 98,086
$ (28,731)
$ 95,390
$ 66,659
Net income
$ (0.00)
$ 0.31
$ (0.10)
$ 0.22
Weighted-
300,984
15,431
(k)
316,415
287,462
20,835
(k)
308,297
(a)
GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue.
(b)
Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.
(c)
To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d)
To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
(e)
To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(f)
To eliminate impairment of right-of-use assets associated with cease-use of a certain facility.
(g)
To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.
(h)
To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(i)
To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses.
(j)
To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.
(k)
To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).
Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
Third Quarter of Fiscal
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 154,696
$ 127,046
Less: purchases of property and equipment(1)
(39,916)
(25,718)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 114,780
$ 101,328
(1)
Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.7 million and $2.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.
