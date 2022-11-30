Seniors Collect Art Supplies for Local Youth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Living's Senior Centers in San Francisco are collecting art supplies through December 14, 2022. All donations support school-age youth in The City.

Items requested include new or unused paint brushes, sketch pads, colored pencils, colored pens and markers, crayons, watercolor paint sets, and reams of copy or construction paper.

"This year, our program participants have graciously chosen to gather donations for the Boys & Girls Club of San Francisco-Tenderloin Clubhouse and a classroom at Rosa Parks Elementary School," said Bronwyn Peterson, Sequoia Living's Intergenerational Program Coordinator.

To contribute to the Boys & Girls Club-Tenderloin Clubhouse , drop off donations at the San Francisco Senior Center Downtown, 481 O'Farrell Street.

To help the arts in a classroom at Rosa Parks Elementary School, drop off donations at San Francisco Senior Center Aquatic Park, 890 Beach Street.

"We change the charities we donate to from year to year," said Frank Mitchell, program supervisor at San Francisco Senior Center Aquatic Park. "In years past, we've donated to Casa de las Madres, Toys for Tots, and Hamilton Family Shelter to name a few."

Recently, Sequoia Living's Intergenerational Program partnered with the Boys & Girls Club in the Tenderloin neighborhood. Through the partnership, school-age youth create connections, organize activities, and foster relationships with older adults at the senior centers.

A longtime partnership with AARP Experience Corps Bay Area (ECBA) matches volunteer tutors with young readers, in K-3, and helps build reading skills. Rosa Parks is an elementary school supported by the program , pairing students with reading tutors.

Senior centers provide older adults with opportunities to lead active social lives by providing a safe and friendly environment, engaging them in activities and exercise classes, or enjoying time with friends over a meal. Sequoia Living's programs and services help older adults remain connected and encourage continued growth while reducing isolation .

Participants at Sequoia Living Senior Centers are giving back to the youth who help enrich their lives throughout the year.

For media inquiries, please reach out to LRain@SequoiaLiving.org.

About Sequoia Living

Founded in 1958, Sequoia Living is a Bay Area nonprofit organization that provides older adults from all economic backgrounds with stimulating, joyful living environments and services that enrich their lives. In 2021, Sequoia Living served 7,000 adults through its four life plan communities, three affordable housing communities, two senior centers, and community services programs. To learn more about Sequoia Living, visit: www.sequoialiving.org .

View original content:

SOURCE Sequoia Living