SuperMoney Named to the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

The Definitive Platform

for Financial Decision-Making

Makes the List

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMoney, a leading digital consumer financial services comparison and education marketplace, today announced it has been recognized by Deloitte as one of the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America. SuperMoney's inaugural ranking on the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 500™ list marks the first time that the company has been included among this prestigious group of organizations.

SuperMoney (PRNewswire)

"We couldn't be more delighted that Deloitte has chosen SuperMoney for recognition among the 2022 Technology Fast 500"

Now in its 28th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing North American companies in the in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors. This year's Fast 500 awardees were selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

"We couldn't be more delighted that Deloitte has chosen SuperMoney for recognition among the 2022 Technology Fast 500," said SuperMoney's founder and CEO, Miron Lulic. "Our talented and dedicated team has worked hard to build an easy-to-use yet sophisticated platform that helps consumers make educated choices about their financial future. It's a real honor for SuperMoney to be included among the leading tech companies of our time."

This recognition follows a record-breaking year for the company, which also reached the $8 billion in financing requests milestone in 2022. SuperMoney now operates in over 50 financial product verticals, including personal loans, checking and savings accounts, and home equity financing.

About SuperMoney



Founded in 2013, SuperMoney is a leading platform for financial decision-making. Through its financial services marketplace and embedded finance solutions, SuperMoney provides a one-stop platform for consumers to discover, compare, and transact with leading financial service providers such as Chase, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and Penfed Credit Union. SuperMoney's marketplace has been built to reach every American consumer in a way that gives them more choices, greater transparency, and the chance to build long-term financial health. SuperMoney is SOC2/Type II certified for data security by the AICPA and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2021 and 2022. Learn more at www.supermoney.com.

For more information about the Technology Fast 500, visit Deloitte.

Contact:

Media Contact

press@supermoney.com

SuperMoney LLC

3100 S. Harbor Blvd.

Suite 190

Santa Ana, CA 92704

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SuperMoney