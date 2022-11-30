TDS and UScellular to Present at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) and United States Cellular Corporations (NYSE: USM) will be jointly presenting at the Raymond James 2022 Technology Investors Conference in New York on December 7, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time.

UScellular President and CEO LT Therivel, TDS Telecom Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO Michelle Brukwicki, and TDS Vice President of Corporate Relations Colleen Thompson, will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

To listen to the presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page of www.tdsinc.com or Investor Relations‒Events & Presentations of www.uscellular.com. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 9,200 associates as of September 30, 2022.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.8 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago-based company had 4,900 full- and part-time associates as of September 30, 2022. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned 83 percent of UScellular.

