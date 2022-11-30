TrueCar Releases Analysis of November Industry Sales

OEMs' first response to increasing inventories is to pull the fleet lever
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,136,329 units in November 2022, up 7% from a year ago and about on par with October 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14 million, up 9% from November 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 954,799 units, about even from a year ago and down about 3% from October 2022.
"Inventories are on pace for a fourth consecutive month of double-digit increases. Consumers, however, continue to face affordability challenges and high monthly payments, keeping many on the sidelines," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "To maintain sales momentum, manufacturers appear to be shifting some of the new supply to non-retail sales."
November fleet sales are up 68% year-over-year, and up 21% over October.
"A TrueCar survey showed that 77% of shoppers are brand agnostic, open to finding whichever make meets their needs. Because incentives and price reductions have not yet materialized, there's a larger potential for brand conquesting," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "There is potential for a growth-minded OEM to lean into this opportunity."
Additional November Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for November 2022 are expected to be up 7% from a year ago and about even with October 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for November 2022 are expected to be up 68% from a year ago and up 21% from October 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 3% from a year ago and down 1% from October 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be up 9% from a year ago at 14 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for November 2022 are expected to reach almost 3 million, down 13% from a year ago and even with October 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.6% compared to October 2022 at 6.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 9.8%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for November 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
30,798
30,441
33,398
1.2 %
-2.9 %
-7.8 %
-4.1 %
Daimler
26,483
25,101
29,425
5.5 %
1.3 %
-10.0 %
-6.4 %
Ford
149,857
157,417
156,917
-4.8 %
-8.6 %
-4.5 %
-0.7 %
GM
199,521
139,618
201,296
42.9 %
37.2 %
-0.9 %
3.1 %
Honda
82,410
85,055
81,545
-3.1 %
-7.0 %
1.1 %
5.1 %
Hyundai
62,626
49,347
64,957
26.9 %
21.8 %
-3.6 %
0.3 %
Kia
56,595
45,318
58,276
24.9 %
19.9 %
-2.9 %
1.0 %
Nissan
64,595
57,625
66,678
12.1 %
7.6 %
-3.1 %
0.8 %
Stellantis
110,357
125,415
111,941
-12.0 %
-15.5 %
-1.4 %
2.5 %
Subaru
46,700
33,045
48,568
41.3 %
35.7 %
-3.8 %
0.0 %
Tesla
41,537
33,980
43,198
22.2 %
17.3 %
-3.8 %
0.0 %
Toyota
173,583
154,139
187,367
12.6 %
8.1 %
-7.4 %
-3.7 %
Volkswagen Group
44,998
41,642
48,506
8.1 %
3.7 %
-7.2 %
-3.5 %
Industry
1,136,329
1,021,610
1,181,176
11.2 %
6.8 %
-3.8 %
0.1 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
28,948
28,811
30,719
0.5 %
-3.5 %
-5.8 %
-2.0 %
Daimler
24,336
22,899
27,379
6.3 %
2.0 %
-11.1 %
-7.6 %
Ford
106,765
122,181
117,377
-12.6 %
-16.1 %
-9.0 %
-5.4 %
GM
148,007
125,465
166,418
18.0 %
13.2 %
-11.1 %
-7.5 %
Honda
80,327
84,618
79,266
-5.1 %
-8.9 %
1.3 %
5.4 %
Hyundai
61,057
48,706
64,207
25.4 %
20.3 %
-4.9 %
-1.1 %
Kia
54,632
42,539
56,318
28.4 %
23.3 %
-3.0 %
0.9 %
Nissan
56,932
51,233
54,410
11.1 %
6.7 %
4.6 %
8.8 %
Stellantis
76,486
100,611
89,438
-24.0 %
-27.0 %
-14.5 %
-11.1 %
Subaru
45,699
32,378
47,294
41.1 %
35.5 %
-3.4 %
0.5 %
Tesla
35,023
33,656
36,193
4.1 %
-0.1 %
-3.2 %
0.6 %
Toyota
155,752
144,204
167,783
8.0 %
3.7 %
-7.2 %
-3.5 %
Volkswagen Group
40,363
40,941
44,314
-1.4 %
-5.4 %
-8.9 %
-5.3 %
Industry
954,799
919,212
1,025,020
3.9 %
-0.3 %
-6.9 %
-3.1 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1,850
1,630
2,679
13.5 %
8.9 %
-31.0 %
-28.2 %
Daimler
2,147
2,202
2,046
-2.5 %
-6.4 %
4.9 %
9.1 %
Ford
43,092
35,236
39,540
22.3 %
17.4 %
9.0 %
13.3 %
GM
51,514
14,153
34,878
264.0 %
249.4 %
47.7 %
53.6 %
Honda
2,083
437
2,279
377.1 %
358.0 %
-8.6 %
-4.9 %
Hyundai
1,569
641
750
144.7 %
134.9 %
109.2 %
117.6 %
Kia
1,963
2,779
1,958
-29.4 %
-32.2 %
0.2 %
4.3 %
Nissan
7,663
6,392
12,268
19.9 %
15.1 %
-37.5 %
-35.0 %
Stellantis
33,871
24,804
22,503
36.6 %
31.1 %
50.5 %
56.5 %
Subaru
1,001
667
1,274
50.1 %
44.1 %
-21.4 %
-18.3 %
Tesla
6,514
324
7,005
1910.2 %
1829.8 %
-7.0 %
-3.3 %
Toyota
17,831
9,935
19,584
79.5 %
72.3 %
-9.0 %
-5.3 %
Volkswagen Group
4,635
701
4,192
560.7 %
534.3 %
10.6 %
15.0 %
Industry
178,597
102,200
153,223
74.8 %
67.8 %
16.6 %
21.2 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
6.0 %
5.4 %
8.0 %
12.2 %
-25.1 %
Daimler
8.1 %
8.8 %
7.0 %
-7.6 %
16.6 %
Ford
28.8 %
22.4 %
25.2 %
28.5 %
14.1 %
GM
25.8 %
10.1 %
17.3 %
154.7 %
49.0 %
Honda
2.5 %
0.5 %
2.8 %
392.4 %
-9.6 %
Hyundai
2.5 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
92.8 %
117.0 %
Kia
3.5 %
6.1 %
3.4 %
-43.4 %
3.2 %
Nissan
11.9 %
11.1 %
18.4 %
7.0 %
-35.5 %
Stellantis
30.7 %
19.8 %
20.1 %
55.2 %
52.7 %
Subaru
2.1 %
2.0 %
2.6 %
6.2 %
-18.3 %
Tesla
15.7 %
1.0 %
16.2 %
1544.5 %
-3.3 %
Toyota
10.3 %
6.4 %
10.5 %
59.4 %
-1.7 %
Volkswagen Group
10.3 %
1.7 %
8.6 %
511.4 %
19.2 %
Industry
15.7 %
10.0 %
13.0 %
57.1 %
21.2 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
BMW
2.7 %
3.0 %
2.8 %
Daimler
2.3 %
2.5 %
2.5 %
Ford
13.2 %
15.4 %
13.3 %
GM
17.6 %
13.7 %
17.0 %
Honda
7.3 %
8.3 %
6.9 %
Hyundai
5.5 %
4.8 %
5.5 %
Kia
5.0 %
4.4 %
4.9 %
Nissan
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
Stellantis
9.7 %
12.3 %
9.5 %
Subaru
4.1 %
3.2 %
4.1 %
Tesla
3.7 %
3.3 %
3.7 %
Toyota
15.3 %
15.1 %
15.9 %
Volkswagen Group
4.0 %
4.1 %
4.1 %
95.9 %
95.7 %
95.8 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
BMW
3.0 %
3.1 %
3.0 %
Daimler
2.5 %
2.5 %
2.7 %
Ford
11.2 %
13.3 %
11.5 %
GM
15.5 %
13.6 %
16.2 %
Honda
8.4 %
9.2 %
7.7 %
Hyundai
6.4 %
5.3 %
6.3 %
Kia
5.7 %
4.6 %
5.5 %
Nissan
6.0 %
5.6 %
5.3 %
Stellantis
8.0 %
10.9 %
8.7 %
Subaru
4.8 %
3.5 %
4.6 %
Tesla
3.7 %
3.7 %
3.5 %
Toyota
16.3 %
15.7 %
16.4 %
Volkswagen Group
4.2 %
4.5 %
4.3 %
95.8 %
95.5 %
95.7 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$68,658
$61,769
$70,318
11.2 %
-2.4 %
Daimler
$73,959
$67,617
$71,784
9.4 %
3.0 %
Ford
$54,233
$48,709
$52,756
11.3 %
2.8 %
GM
$53,079
$54,388
$52,043
-2.4 %
2.0 %
Honda
$37,101
$35,176
$37,913
5.5 %
-2.1 %
Hyundai
$36,706
$35,814
$37,143
2.5 %
-1.2 %
Kia
$34,252
$33,620
$34,383
1.9 %
-0.4 %
Nissan
$36,964
$34,290
$37,094
7.8 %
-0.4 %
Stellantis
$55,408
$52,665
$54,693
5.2 %
1.3 %
Subaru
$35,392
$34,767
$34,855
1.8 %
1.5 %
Toyota
$41,297
$40,227
$39,908
2.7 %
3.5 %
Volkswagen Group
$47,418
$44,754
$45,682
6.0 %
3.8 %
Industry
$45,290
$44,074
$44,769
2.8 %
1.2 %
$1,216
$521
Incentives
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$1,305
$2,786
$1,366
-53.2 %
-4.4 %
Daimler
$1,209
$2,427
$1,286
-50.2 %
-6.0 %
Ford
$965
$2,462
$1,020
-60.8 %
-5.4 %
GM
$1,334
$1,829
$1,377
-27.1 %
-3.2 %
Honda
$1,028
$1,599
$1,050
-35.7 %
-2.1 %
Hyundai
$1,056
$1,209
$855
-12.6 %
23.5 %
Kia
$552
$1,652
$423
-66.6 %
30.6 %
Nissan
$1,349
$1,995
$1,437
-32.4 %
-6.2 %
Stellantis
$1,604
$2,465
$1,333
-34.9 %
20.4 %
Subaru
$638
$1,058
$671
-39.7 %
-4.9 %
Toyota
$720
$1,257
$754
-42.7 %
-4.5 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,650
$2,089
$1,506
-21.0 %
9.6 %
Industry
$1,072
$1,903
$1,060
-43.7 %
1.1 %
-$831
$12
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
1.9 %
4.5 %
1.9 %
-57.9 %
-2.1 %
Daimler
1.6 %
3.6 %
1.8 %
-54.5 %
-8.8 %
Ford
1.8 %
5.1 %
1.9 %
-64.8 %
-8.0 %
GM
2.5 %
3.4 %
2.6 %
-25.3 %
-5.1 %
Honda
2.8 %
4.5 %
2.8 %
-39.1 %
0.1 %
Hyundai
2.9 %
3.4 %
2.3 %
-14.8 %
25.0 %
Kia
1.6 %
4.9 %
1.2 %
-67.2 %
31.1 %
Nissan
3.6 %
5.8 %
3.9 %
-37.3 %
-5.8 %
Stellantis
2.9 %
4.7 %
2.4 %
-38.1 %
18.8 %
Subaru
1.8 %
3.0 %
1.9 %
-40.7 %
-6.3 %
Toyota
1.7 %
3.1 %
1.9 %
-44.2 %
-7.7 %
Volkswagen Group
3.5 %
4.7 %
3.3 %
-25.4 %
5.6 %
Industry
2.4 %
4.3 %
2.4 %
-45.2 %
0.0 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Nov 2022 Forecast
Nov 2021 Actual
Oct 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$51,464,397,411
$45,026,320,944
$52,880,515,204
14.3 %
-2.7 %
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
