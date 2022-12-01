Assisted Living Locators Urges Adult Children To Have A Very Merry… Long Term Care Plan

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time of giving and sharing special moments with your family. As you decorate the tree and bake those cookies, don't forget about an important gift you can give to your aging parent – the gift of a long-term care plan.

Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service, is urging adult children to have a very merry … long term care plan to make sure their parents have personalized care and support when they need it.

As parents get older, many will turn to their adult children to help them in the next steps of senior living. Many of these adult children live an average of 450 miles from their parents and are having to assume the role of a long-distance caregiver. According to the National Center on Caregiving, approximately 5 to 7 million adult children in the U.S. are long-distance caregivers.

Angela Olea, RN, Assisted Living Locators Founder, Brand President stated that adult children, especially those who are long distance caregivers, should use the holiday season as an opportunity to assess the current lifestyle of aging parents and evaluate what can be improved to strengthen their loved one's health and happiness. "No matter what stage of life your parents are in, talking about long term care and creating a plan now for the future can help them live their life on their own terms," she explained.

"Assisted Living Locators is a free service that can help you explore and understand elder care options," said Olea. "Our senior care advisors meet with each family to learn about their loved one's needs, living conditions, and personal preferences in order to build a care plan."

Olea noted that Assisted Living Locators website also offers an easy-to-use Assessment Tool that can quickly give one insight if it's time to find a new environment and appropriate senior housing for your aging parent.

Olea advises adult children to set these long-term planning goals in 2023:

Prepare and gather essential medical and financial documents for their aging loved one Make a plan for paying for long-term care Connect with the right kind of support and resources.

"The challenge families with aging parents face today is finding a single source for reliable assistance for a long-term care plan," explained Olea. "Assisted Living Locators has a full roster of services for seniors around there need for in-home care or senior living arrangements. From relocation to respite care to alternative solutions for paying for long-term care, our comprehensive resources can help you prepare for the future."

If you have questions about senior care options, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

