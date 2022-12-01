MERCURY INVESTOR ALERT

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

On July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research published a report alleging that Mercury's organic revenue is "overstated," that its Physical Optics acquisition has been a "disaster," and that management has prematurely recognized revenues.

On this news, Mercury's stock fell $4.87, or 7.8%, to close at $57.26 per share on July 26, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 2, 2022, after the market closed, Mercury announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, reporting $289.7 million in quarterly revenue, which is below prior guidance expecting revenue between $301.5 million and $321.5 million. The Company attributed the shortfall to "material and order delays that affected the timing of revenue."

On this news, the Company's stock fell as much as 13% during intraday trading on August 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

