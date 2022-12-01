New HealthyWomen and NCBA HIV & Aging Survey Finds Nearly Half of Americans Falsely Believe Older Adults Are Not at Risk for HIV

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthyWomen, the nation's leading independent nonprofit health resource for women, recently conducted a national survey of more than 4,000 respondents in partnership with the National Caucus and Center of Black Aging (NCBA). The survey assessed people's understanding of HIV and aging, including diagnosis, treatment, testing, stigma and barriers to care, specifically for those 50 years or older in the United States. Surprisingly, nearly one-third of the respondents incorrectly believe women do not have to worry about getting HIV after going through menopause. Almost half of those surveyed (46%) also believe older adults who are sexually active with new partners are not at risk of contracting HIV. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, over half of the people in the United States diagnosed with HIV were 50 and older.

As the advancement of HIV drugs and treatments continue to become more readily available, the number of people with HIV are living longer and healthier lives. However, despite the fact that life expectancy for those with HIV increased dramatically, 44% of the people surveyed believe that there is little that can be done to treat them once someone has HIV.

As with other chronic diseases, the success rate for living with HIV includes an emphasis on early diagnosis and access to equitable treatment and care. The majority of respondents (73%) reported being asked by their healthcare provider if they wanted to be tested for HIV; however, only 44% believe they are knowledgeable about transmission, prevention and treatment.

"Despite the tremendous improvements in HIV drugs that enable most people to live long and healthy lives and manage their symptoms, those living with HIV still age differently than those who are HIV-negative," said Beth Battaglino, RN-C, CEO of HealthyWomen. "We want to ensure that women understand their risks of contracting HIV and the importance of testing, prevention and treatment."

About HealthyWomen

HealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent, nonprofit health information source for women. Their website was the first to comprehensively address women's health and wellness issues and continues to educate women to make informed health decisions by providing objective, fact-based information. For more than 30 years, women have turned to HealthyWomen for answers to their most important healthcare questions. To learn more, please visit www.HealthyWomen.org. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About NCBA

The National Caucus & Center on Black Aging, Inc. (NCBA) was founded in 1970 to ensure that the particular concerns of elderly minorities would be addressed in the then-upcoming 1971 White House Conference on Aging. Since then, NCBA has helped protect and improve the quality of life for elderly populations, making certain-that legislators, policymakers, philanthropists, advocacy groups, service organizations, thought leaders, and the public-at-large include minority seniors in their programs, policy-and law-making, and giving. NCBA is one of the country's oldest organizations dedicated to aging issues and the only national organization devoted to minority and low-income aging. To learn more, please visit www. ncba-aging.org/ .

