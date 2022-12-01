Omnicom PR Group Sweeps Global AMEC Awards Recognizing Exceptional Achievement in Communications Excellence and Measurement

OPRG and Its Agencies Medal in 12 Categories

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom PR Group (OPRG), a division of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), today announced that it and its agencies captured a record-setting total of 19 honors, including the Grand Prix Platinum Award and 7 Gold and 6 Silver medals, at the global AMEC 2022 Awards, which recognizes exceptional achievements in communications effectiveness and measurement.

"In 2021, OPRG shifted to a new behavior-based data-driven approach," said Chris Foster, CEO of OPRG. "This year's AMEC wins are a testament to the power of our strategy in action and the trust our clients place in us to innovate with them to solve some of the biggest challenges they face."

The AMEC Awards are a global awards program for communications measurement. Now in its 20th year, the Awards aims to recognize and celebrate exceptional work and showcases the importance of research, measurement, insights and analytics. This year AMEC received a record number of entries from clients, research consultancies and communications agencies around the world.

OPRG and its agencies, FleishmanHillard, Ketchum and Methods+Mastery, earned the following awards:

Step Change Award for The Best Improvement Of A Measurement Journey

Best Use of New Technology In Communications Measurement

Most Impactful Client Recommendations Arising From A Measurement Study

Best Use Of Social Media Measurement

Most Effective Planning, Research & Evaluation - The Americas – Gold: Methods+Mastery & Client – "A brand under pressure: balancing the debate around a confidential client's reputation"





Most Effective Media Intelligence, Research & Insights Company – Grand Prix Platinum Award: Methods+Mastery and Capital One Finance – "Driving Awareness Of Capital One As A Leading Technology Employer"





Plain Language Award for Simplicity In Campaign Effectiveness Measurement And Reporting – SILVER: Omnicom PR Group and Philips - "Optimizing for the Next Generation of Philips Measurement"





Best Use of Integrated Communication Measurement/Research

Innovation Award for New Measurement Methodologies – BRONZE: Ketchum and State Farm - "Jake from State Farm TikTok Debut"





Best First Steps on A Measurement Journey – BRONZE: Ketchum and Michelin - "Building a Measurement Engine"





Best Use of A Measurement Framework – BRONZE: Ketchum and Michelin - "Building a Measurement Engine"





Young Professional of The Year

As the global leaders in communications, OPRG has created the first analytics platform that validates the impact of communications on business outcomes, consumer behaviors and reputation. OmniearnedID™ is the analytical DNA of OPRG professionals as we transform the industry, noted Foster.

For more information about omniearnedID, visit www.omnicomprgroup.com/omniearnedid

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

