LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Popcornopolis , one of the fastest-growing ready-to-eat popcorn brands at grocery and mass retail, known for its gourmet and gluten-free popcorn snacks, announced today that it has partnered with Takis , the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, to create a new popcorn offering, Popcornopolis Takis Fuego. Turning up the heat in the salty snacking category, this vibrant red savory snack is full of flavor. Made with 100% American-grown corn and popped in coconut oil for maximum deliciousness, Popcornopolis Takis Fuego is crafted to make your taste buds pop.

Popcornopolis® Teams Up With Takis® Snacks For The Launch of Popcornopolis Takis Fuego®

"Popcornopolis is all about delivering wildly delicious flavors and bringing a pop of joy to our consumers," said Daniela Simpson, Chief Marketing Officer of Popcornopolis. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Takis, expanding our flavor profiles with such an iconic brand and reaching new audiences, while providing even more consumers with a sense of delight."

Popcornopolis Takis Fuego features bold flavor, seasoned with a spicy combination of hot chili pepper and lime, and dusted across gourmet, Non-GMO corn. Standing out on store shelves, this new offering will be packaged in Popcornopolis' iconic cones and feature bright purple and red branding.

"At Takis, we're always looking for new ways to disrupt the salty snacking category, and collaborating with one of the fastest-growing popcorn brands at grocery and mass retail makes Popcornopolis the ideal partner," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. "With unique packaging and even more Fuego seasoning in each bite, we are excited to innovate in a way that we know our consumers will love."

To further highlight this exciting launch, Popcornopolis will be working with influencers to create unique recipes and content tied to the overarching theme of 'Make Your Taste Buds Pop.' To join in on the excitement or try a new recipe, follow the brand on social @popcornopolis , as well the hashtag #makeyourtastebudspop.

Popcornopolis Takis Fuego will be available on popcornopolis.com and as well as on shelves at Walmart, Sam's Club, 7-11, Target, HEB and Meier for $4.98 - $5.99. For more information on Popcornopolis, visit popcornopolis.com .

In 2021, Popcornopolis became a part of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Popcornopolis is popped in small batches with the finest ingredients. Popcornopolis' gourmet popcorn delivers wildly delicious, true-to-life flavors in every bite, bringing a pop of joy to our consumers. From the select popcorn kernels that are American-grown, non-GMO, and naturally gluten-free, to the quality ingredients that create mouthwatering flavors, every team member at Popcornopolis pours their heart into creating high quality snacks. Popcornopolis is easily recognizable by its iconic, one-of-a-kind cone shaped packaging. The flavors range from famously indulgent Zebra®, Unicorn, and Double Drizzle varieties to better-for-you favorites of Nearly Naked. Popcornopolis products are available in Club, Food, Drug, Mass, Convenience and Direct to Consumer channels.

Takis is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis snacks are not ordinary; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis Stix, Takis Waves, Takis Chippz and Takis Hot Nuts, Takis snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

