RightOnTrek Completes Wilderness EDGE Automated Outdoor Gear Rental Facility. Adds Snowshoes for Winter Treks

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RightOnTrek just finished construction of its flagship backpacking and camping outdoor gear rental facility in Columbia Falls, MT. Conveniently located right by Glacier Park International Airport, the Wilderness EDGE offers top-of-the-line outdoor gear, meals and supplies near Glacier National Park.

RightOnTrek Wilderness EDGE automated backpacking and camping outdoor gear rental facility outside Glacier National Park (PRNewswire)

RightOnTrek Wilderness EDGE offers top-of-the-line automated outdoor gear rentals near Glacier National Park

Officially launched earlier this year, it's been operational all season within the functional enclosure of a converted sea shipping container.

While the retired transport vehicle served to protect the 24/7 automated gear lockers from the wind and the rain, it offered little in aesthetic appeal.

Crews worked all summer to complete the structure- a sloped-roof building that's soon to be recognized by adventure seekers as their go-to destination for top-of-the-line outdoor gear rentals.

"I built RightOnTrek Wilderness EDGE to make the outdoors accessible to all. You don't need to be an expert at selecting gear, food, or essentials. You can reserve your package online and everything will be ready for you or choose your gear on the fly right at the EDGE," said Victoria Livschitz, founder and CEO of RightOnTrek

Originally intended for spring and summer seasons, RightOnTrek recently decided to keep it open in the winter, adding snowshoes to its offering.

What's included at RightOnTrek Wilderness EDGE?

RightOnTrek Wilderness EDGE provides all the gear you need from manufacturers you trust including REI, Patagonia and MSR. Its packages are targeted for Day Adventurers, Campers, and Backpackers with different gear sets for each. These include tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses, liners, cooking systems, backpacks, headlamps, trowels, coolers, chairs, trekking poles, GPS communicators, bear sacks, bear spray, and now snowshoes.

It offers for sale many essentials which include sunscreen, water bottles, bug repellent, band aids, isobutane and propane fuel, aquamira water purification drops, local maps, lighters, compasses, hand wipes, towelettes, soap, chapstick, and toothbrushes.

Also available are RightOnTrek's award winning backpacking meals. These can be purchased individually, or you can pick up their meal kits which have 2,500 calories- enough for a full day's trek including snacks, sides, drink mixes and deserts.

To learn more about RightOnTrek Wilderness EDGE by Glacier National Park, visit their website.

https://rightontrek.com/locations/glacier-national-park

About RightOnTrek:

RightOnTrek is a leader and innovator in outdoor recreation services that make epic wilderness adventures and transformative outdoors experiences accessible to everyone. For first-time family campers and lifelong elite mountaineers it provides an online trip planner, 24/7 automated gear rental near Glacier National Park, and the most delicious and nutritious backpacking meals you can find. Its Adventure Meals are available both online and in a growing number of retail stores nationwide.

Contact:

Stephen Gibson

Media Relations Manager

RightOnTrek, Inc.

pr@rightontrek.com

2593 Highway 2 East, Suite 3, Kalispell, MT 59901

(406) 309-3479

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RightOnTrek