Shimmy Launches iPhone Workout Advent Calendar For A Feel-Good Holiday Season

Baby2Baby Ambassador Jessica Alba and NBA All-Star Chris Paul Share Support of New Philanthropic Fitness App

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimmy , a 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to get America moving this holiday season, launches a free iPhone app designed as an advent calendar.

While most view January as the time to build new health habits, Shimmy is sparking a movement to get people working out during December, when Americans exercise less than any other month. The holidays – while joyful – come alongside stressful family gatherings, Seasonal Affective Disorder, and a 37% uptick in heart attacks on Christmas Eve.

Starting December 1st, Shimmy is launching a 25 day, no-cost challenge that will motivate Americans to move their body each day until Christmas. Shimmy features a group of diverse trainers who lead videos ranging from Bollywood cardio to boxing and yoga. Through encouraging seven minutes of movement per day, Shimmy aims to promote mental and physical wellness, along with a sense of togetherness and community during the busy holiday season. With giving back at its core, Shimmy is donating $25 to charity on behalf of each person who completes the full workout calendar.

Today, two notable mission-driven organizations will share their support of the philanthropic challenge. Baby2Baby Ambassador Jessica Alba is helping kick off the challenge to support Baby2Baby, a national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. NBA All-Star Chris Paul is also leading his fans to join the challenge in support of the Chris Paul Family Foundation , which strives to positively impact individuals and communities by leveling the playing field in Education, Sports, and Life.

"As a mom of two young children, I need help finding time to move my body each day," says Kaitlyn Krieger, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Shimmy. "We hope Shimmy will help all kinds of people build a daily movement habit, and connect with their loved ones while they're at it. That's why we built in some playful sharing features, like a GIF maker and emoji calendar. What better way to celebrate the holidays than motivating your friends and family to be healthy?"

Krieger recruited Co-Founder Nina Samarguliani, who most recently led product design at Tonal, for her fitness expertise. "We at Shimmy care about delivering fun and engaging workout experiences that give people an energy boost in a short period of time," Nina says.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this inspiring project," says Marnie Alton, Shimmy Trainer and CEO and Founder of M/BODY. "To me, Shimmy offers the perfect combination of two incredible things - fitness and community. Committing to just seven minutes of movement per day with Shimmy offers a flexible, joyful way to make sure your well-being is front and center throughout the busiest time of the year.

Shimmy is free and available for download in the App Store here , you can also follow the journey at @lets_shimmy on Instagram.

About Shimmy

Shimmy is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to get America moving. The free Shimmy iPhone app is designed like an advent calendar, surprising users with a "fun size" workout video each day starting Dec 1, 2022. Shimmy moves can easily be shared with family and friends, and Shimmy will make a charitable donation for users Shimmying through all 25 workouts. https://www.shimmy.org

