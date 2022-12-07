Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) Investigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TMCI). Investors who purchased Treace securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmci.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Treace violated federal securities laws.

Treace is the subject of a report issued by Culper Research on November 15, 2022. The report alleges that the Company's Lapiplasty surgical kits are not an advancement of medical treatment, but instead rely on deceptive marketing aimed at patients and aggressive reimbursement practices. Based on this report, shares of Treace dropped by 14% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Treace securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tmci. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC