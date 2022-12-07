Indio Management Partners with ASD on 16-Unit Apartment Community

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week was the unveiling of Indio Management's newest completed project, a 16-unit apartment community development for AIDS Services of Dallas (ASD), which will provide affordable housing for residents of ASD who have now returned to work.

Indio Management served as General Contractor on the project but will not be managing the day-to-day operations as ASD fills the newly constructed units with residents.

The project faced several obstacles, including Covid-19 and a fire that burned down one of the buildings, which delayed the initial timeline of completion. Nonetheless, the community, named La Maison, honoring the founding CEO of ASD, Don Maison, has been completed. The ribbon cutting ceremony, which took place last Thursday, December 1st, symbolically fell on World AIDS Day, making the celebration even more meaningful.

Indio's Founder and President, Seth Bame, attended the ceremony and noted the importance of the project, stating, "we're in the business of enriching the lives of others, and this project has certainly been a testament to that. We're currently undertaking a large project here in the Lake Cliff neighborhood, and we're glad that this partnership with ASD has already shown the positive impact we intend to make in this part of town."

Indio is currently in the process of combining new construction and rehabilitation efforts to revive the vibrant Lake Cliff neighborhood and build a symbolic mainstay which honors the area's rich history and provides the high level of service for which Indio is known.

About Indio Management

Indio Management has been a leading provider of professional property management services throughout Texas since 2011. Indio is inspired and driven to offer quality apartments, superior customer service, and memorable living experiences. Entrepreneurial and responsive, Indio manages assets as they are their own and treats residents like family – their approach is the kind not taken by traditional property management groups. Indio brings a special brand of full service, institutional-like property management capability that prioritizes relationship building.

