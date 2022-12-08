David Turier Promoted to General Manager of FleishmanHillard's Brussels Office

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced the promotion of David Turier, senior vice president and senior partner, to general manager of the agency's Brussels office, effective immediately. Turier succeeds Mette Grolleman who is moving away from agency life at the end of the year.

Turier was the first intern in the Brussels office and officially joined the agency as an account executive in 2008. He made a rapid rise through to his recent appointment as senior partner. Turier currently co-leads the highly successful Public Affairs practice and heads the office's Integrated Communication and Reputation Management/FleishmanHillard Studio practice.

"David has had a successful and impressive career within our agency," said John Saunders, president and CEO of FleishmanHillard. "He is highly respected and regarded by both clients and employees and will work closely with other outstanding leaders in our Brussels office to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of offering. FleishmanHillard is one of the most respected public affairs and communications firms in Europe and will continue to flourish under David's leadership."

"It's an honour and a privilege to be selected for this new opportunity, as well as proof that this is a firm where you can progress and thrive both professionally and personally," said Turier. "I've been so lucky to have incredible mentors along the journey and look forward to working with our extremely strong office leadership team and international colleagues to continue to provide our clients and our network with the highest possible levels of service and expertise."

Turier will be closely supported in his new role by a strong leadership team that represents many years of experience and understanding of the agency's business and the Brussels public affairs market.

