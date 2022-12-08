USANA Health Sciences Named a Best Company to Work For in Utah

Utah Business Magazine Applauds USANA's Culture

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in nutrition, was recently named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine. It's the second time this year USANA has been named a top employer—also being awarded a Best Place to Work in Direct Selling by Direct Selling News in April.

This prestigious award recognizes Utah organizations deemed a "best place to work" by their own employees.

"To receive this award is an honor and demonstrates the impact of the positive environment we've created at USANA," said Kevin Guest, USANA CEO and chairman of the board. "Our employees are outstanding and dedicated to their work—and their survey answers prove just that. I want to give a huge thanks to every member of our team."

The Best Companies to Work For vetting process is rigorous. Using Qualtrics survey technology, a percentage of employees answer anonymous surveys ranking the company on several factors, including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management, and more. Companies must have at least 25 employees working in Utah and are categorized according to company size.

"This recognition is immensely encouraging and gratifying," said Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "We care deeply about our employees and strive to do the things that will help everyone feel loved, appreciated, and included. One of our four core values is community, meaning we seek to support, care for, and encourage one another at USANA and in our larger communities. Whether employees are working in the office or from home, we want them to know we care about them and want them to succeed."

Since its inception in 1992, USANA has won more than 750 local, national, and international awards.

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

