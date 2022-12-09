SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds VLDR, AERC, OFIX, and AIMC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR), in connection with the proposed merger of VLDR with Ouster, Inc. ("Ouster"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VLDR shareholders will receive 0.8204 shares of Ouster common stock for each VLDR share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $0.96 based upon Ouster's December 8, 2022 closing price of $1.17. If you own VLDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vldr

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), in connection with the proposed merger of AERC with Molekule, Inc. ("Molekule"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERC shareholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule shareholders will own 49.5% of the outstanding common equity of the combined company. If you own AERC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aerc

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of OFIX by SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ("SeaSpine"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OFIX shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of SeaSpine common stock for each OFIX share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.97 based upon SeaSpine' December 8, 2022 closing price of $7.14. If you own OFIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ofix

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of AIMC by Regal Rexnord Corporation. Under the merger agreement, AIMC shareholders will receive $62.00 in cash for each share of AIMC common stock owned. If you own AIMC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aimc

