SUBARU ANNOUNCES RECALL ON 2019-2022 MODEL YEAR ASCENT

CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced a safety recall on certain 2019-2022 model year (MY) Subaru Ascent vehicles. Subaru is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Subaru of America.

The ground bolt that secures the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater may have been improperly fastened during vehicle production. This potential condition may result in the melting of the ground terminal and surrounding components, increasing the risk of fire when the PTC heater is in operation. There have been no crashes or injuries due to this issue.

For all the potentially affected vehicles, Subaru retailers will replace the PTC Heater Ground Bolts and replace the ground wire and connector holder if necessary. A small percentage of vehicles, estimated at 0.6%, will require ground and connector replacement. The inspection and repair will be completed at no cost to the customer.

Until the inspection and repair is completed by an authorized Subaru dealer, customers are being advised to park their vehicle away from garages, car ports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running. If an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver's footwell area, they should immediately stop operating the vehicle and turn the ignition switch to the "off" position. If this occurs, the owner is advised to immediately contact Subaru's Roadside Assistance program or nearest Subaru retailer for assistance.

Vehicle owners will be contacted by mail within 60 days. To find out if a vehicle is affected, please go to https://www.subaru.com/recalls.html and enter the vehicle's 17-digit vehicle identification number. Vehicle owners can also visit www.NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number for more information on this recall. Alternatively, call the Vehicle Safety Hotline 888-327-4236, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET; Hearing Impaired (TTY): 800-424-9153.

