Teleperformance Awarded Enlighted Growth Leadership Best Practices Award by Frost & Sullivan Institute for Second Consecutive Year

Teleperformance praised for global leadership in climate change, diversity equity and inclusion, and business growth excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, has been presented with the Enlighted Growth Leadership Best Practices Award by the Frost & Sullivan Institute for the second consecutive year. Teleperformance was recognized for its sustained financial performance and business growth excellence while also serving as a strong global corporate benchmark for its worldwide commitment to protecting the environment, and combined DEI and CSR efforts globally.

(PRNewsfoto/Teleperformance) (PRNewswire)

The award lauds Teleperformance for its long –term efforts in increasing the number of women in its senior management and executive ranks, zero carbon footprint goals and philanthropy related to humanitarian crises, disaster relief, refugee relief and continuous support of the world's most vulnerable infants and children to help them thrive.

"Teleperformance is one of the most diverse companies in the world. They have driven exceptional growth with a dedication to addressing important global concerns, all while maintaining a stellar reputation among their stakeholder and communities," said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute. "Directly addressing climate change and innovating to zero while increasing the number of women at the highest levels of the company is a standard that other companies can and should emulate."

Frost & Sullivan's global team of experts continuously identifies and evaluates growth opportunities across multiple industries, technologies, and regions of the world. As the world emerges into the new norm disrupted and accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to leverage opportunities to shed old ways of thinking, build value chains that leave no stakeholders behind, and create foundations for stable growth to thrive in these new environments.

"We are extremely proud to be selected by the Frost & Sullivan Institute for this very special global recognition. We use our business success to enable our commitment to make the world a better and safer place for everyone," said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. "Our Group emphasizes initiatives that reflect our values, help people and protect our planet. Thanks to the passion, commitment, and dedication of our people all around the world, we strive be a force of good."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial

communication department

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com

PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis – Laurent Poinsot

IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr

PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: + 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teleperformance