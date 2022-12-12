BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SURF CITY, N.C.

At 13500 NC Highway 50, Suite 103

SURF CITY, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 13500 NC Highway 50, Suite 103.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; and 1:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. To make an appointment, call 910-507-1009 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Daniel Mines earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Campbell University. He is certified in dry needling and has training in pelvic health. He has worked with patients dealing with Parkinson's syndrome, vestibular disease, spinal cord injuries, strokes and different musculoskeletal disorders.

BenchMark's other area clinics include Bolivia, Burgaw, Carolina Beach, Hampstead, Jacksonville, Leland, Ocean Isle, Shallotte, Southport and Wilmington (three), among more than 50 locations in North Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

