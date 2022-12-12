Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Gap, Inc. ("GAP" or the "Company") (NYSE: GPS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired GAP common stock between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gps1.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY which were adversely impacting Old Navy's margins and financial results; (2) contrary to the Company's statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were actually existing that were adversely affecting the Company's operations; and as a result (3) the Company's statements during the Class Period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in GAP you have until February 3, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

