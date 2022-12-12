IDEOlogy Health to Attend the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEOlogy Health, a multi-channel medical education company, announced today it will attend the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 9th through January 12th, 2023. Michael Gramling, IDEOlogy Health's CEO, will speak on behalf of the company and address questions from investors throughout the conference.

IDEOlogy Health is a high-growth company with partnerships with two of the largest community oncology groups in the nation, OneOncology and Texas Oncology. One of the company's core offerings is its patented Sound Bites platform that delivers short videos from oncology thought leaders on the latest medical updates directly to healthcare providers via text message. Additionally, IDEOlogy Health hosts well over 200 virtual and in-person, unbiased medical discussions throughout the US annually.

Michael Gramling will be available throughout the conference for meetings.

About IDEOlogy Health:

IDEOlogy Health is the industry leader for delivering unbiased medical education of scientific and clinical data to healthcare professionals. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technologies to provide data, analysis, and up-to-the-minute scientific treatment advances from experts across the globe.

