Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Authorizes $6 Billion Share Repurchase Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) Board of Directors authorized today the repurchase of up to $6 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved Dec. 7, 2021. Share repurchases may take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and at the company's discretion, in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions or other means.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The company is not obligated to purchase any shares under this authorization and may discontinue share repurchases at any time or periodically without notice. The timing, amount and form of future share repurchases under this authorization, if any, are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These factors include those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

