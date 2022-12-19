Cboe Global Markets Announces Election of Hillary A. Sale to Cboe U.S. Securities Exchanges, CFE and Cboe SEF Boards

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the election of Hillary A. Sale as a new member of the Boards of Directors for the Cboe U.S. Securities Exchanges, Cboe Futures Exchange, and Cboe SEF. Ms. Sale is the Associate Dean for Strategy, the Agnes Williams Sesquicentennial Professor of Leadership and Corporate Governance, and a Professor of Management at Georgetown University.

Ms. Sale is being added as an additional director on each of the boards, bringing the number of directors on each board to nine.

"We are pleased to welcome Hillary Sale as our newest director on these boards," said Brian Schell, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Cboe Global Markets and Chair of these boards. "Hillary's expertise in leadership and corporate strategy will offer an invaluable perspective as we continue to innovate and expand access to our diverse multi-asset product suite. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the directors on the initiatives that will guide our businesses into the future."

Ms. Sale joined Georgetown University in 2018, where she is currently the Associate Dean for Strategy, the Agnes Williams Sesquicentennial Professor of Leadership and Corporate Governance, and a Professor of Management. She works with business leaders in custom executive education programs at Harvard Law School, where she chairs the Women's Leadership Initiative, and at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business and Law Center. Ms. Sale is also a member of the Advisory Board of Foundation Press, which is an educational publisher of scholarly books, as well as a faculty member with the National Association of Corporate Directors, which, among other functions, provides director education.

Ms. Sale was previously a member of the FINRA Board of Governors, where she chaired the Regulatory Policy Committee and served on the Executive, Nominating and Governance, Compensation, and Regulatory Operations Committees. Ms. Sale also previously served as a member of the board of DirectWomen, an organization working to increase the representation of women lawyers on corporate boards. Ms. Sale graduated from Harvard Law School and holds a master's degree in Economics from Boston University, where she also completed her bachelor's degree.

The Boards of Directors on which Ms. Sale will serve include the boards of Cboe BYX Exchange, Inc., Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., Cboe C2 Exchange, Inc., Cboe EDGA Exchange, Inc., Cboe EDGX Exchange, Inc., Cboe Exchange, Inc., Cboe Futures Exchange, LLC, and Cboe SEF, LLC.

