InventHelp Inventor Develops a Quick and Easy Way to Access Multiple Drill Bits (LJD-219)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a convenient and practical means to store a face mask to ensure that it was readily available when not worn" said inventor from College Point, NY "I was inspired to create this during the times we are living thru this global pandemic."

THE PILL would eliminate masks from continually being lost or forgotten at home or in vehicles and the expense associated with replacing them. May also reduce the spread of various communicable diseases such as COVID-19, measles, meningitis, tuberculosis, flu, etc. The housed masks could quickly and easily be worn when needed.Could also save individuals the time, energy, and frustration associated with returning home or to a vehicle in order to retrieve a forgotten mask.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island, NY sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

