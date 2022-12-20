Superformance LLC and SAFIR GT40 selects HYPERFUELS as USA's GT40 motor oil and coolant supplier.

HYPERFUELS will provide Gulf-branded lubricants for the GT40 Models

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPERFUELS announced today that it is the preferred supplier of Gulf-branded lubricants and fluids for the Superformance GT40 rollers. All five models of the Superformance GT40 line will have the GulfTec® motor oil and Gulf Gold antifreeze available.

Superformance GT40 by Safir factory fill with Gulf brand oil and antifreeze supplied by Hyperfuels (PRNewswire)

Superformance chief Lance Stander said, "Superformance has distributed specially constructed cars in the United States since 1994. As one of the first players in the industry, Superformance has over 20 independent dealerships worldwide. We have earned our reputation with our attention to detail, quality, craftsmanship, fit, finish, and customer service. We are excited to have Gulf fluids in our GT40s as our factory-recommended fill. From day 1, these historic GT40s will have Gulf oils in their powerful engines. These great cars deserve great fluids." Jess Hewitt of HYPERFUELS commented, "We will supply the top 11 installers with high-quality lubricants for the engine installations, and all Superformance dealers will have the same lubricants for follow-up oil changes and maintenance."

Superformance and Hyperfuels are excited to continue the legacy of Gulf and GT40 being hand in hand. Together Gulf and GT40s spelled victory in Le Mans in 1968 and 1969. We are excited for the owners of today to have the same victorious combination.

About Superformance

Superformance LLC is a distributor of complete "Rolling Chassis" GT40s, replicas, and continuation race and street cars of the 1960s. The Superformance rolling chassis is the most sought-after continuation car in the United States and is recognized in the industry as the leader in 1960's racing legends reproduction cars. All Superformance rolling chassis are factory built and assembled utilizing all "new" parts. Superformance products are aesthetically and dimensionally correct and are engineered in the image of the classic sports car of yesteryear. Meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout and is noted in the body fitment, paint, and the smallest aspect of our chassis. For more information, visit www.Superformance.com

About Hyperfuels

Houston-based Hyperfuels distributes high-performance and alternative fuels, lubricants, and additives for performance engines. For more information, visit www.hyperfuels.com

