CHAMP Partners with LossExpress to Transform Insurance Claim Operations

CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champ Titles ("CHAMP"), the leader in delivering advanced title and registration capabilities to DMVs, insurance carriers, and automotive retailers across the U.S., announced it has partnered with LossExpress™ to further transform title processing and to better serve the needs of the insurance, automotive retail, and fleet industries.

As an industry-leading platform that connects users with the largest active lienholder network in the U.S., LossExpress will enhance CHAMP's technology solution for automotive retailers, insurance carriers, and salvage companies. As an example, CHAMP's Digital Total Loss (DTL) platform with LossExpress allows insurance carriers to quickly and easily, payoff a lien as well as acquire and transfer a policyholder's vehicle title in instances of total loss by digitizing the process end-to-end without impacting operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with LossExpress and leverage our collective capabilities to expand upon our title and registration solutions," said CHAMP Chief Executive Officer, Shane Bigelow. "There is a real demand for low-cost, high efficiency solutions to accelerate title and registration transactions anywhere in the world and our partnership with LossExpress will further our mission to deliver the fastest, most accurate and secure transactions in the market today."

LossExpress' crafted automation technologies and CHAMP's industry-leading digital SaaS solutions enables industry participants to reduce the amount of time it takes to create, manage, and transfer a vehicle title.

"We're confident our platform paired with CHAMP's solutions will further transform the title transfer industry by helping to streamline procurement processes, settlement resolutions and expedite lien releases," said Brandon Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Loss Express, a division of Factory Intelligent Solutions, which provides software-enabled technology that enhances and automates business processes. Delivering unique innovations through crafted automations, LossExpress transforms automotive lien payoff processes to drive more confident decisions and accelerate results for market participants across the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 2018, CHAMP replaces state DMV title and registration systems with its intuitive software and enables automotive retailers and insurance carriers to reduce the amount of time it takes to create, manage, and transfer a vehicle title. CHAMP's SaaS solutions are focused on solving the notoriously frustrating vehicle titling operations. The company's secure, patented, digital titling platform includes multiple solutions built for state government agencies, insurance carriers, financial institutions, and automotive retailers of all types.

To learn more about CHAMP and LossExpress, visit www.champtitles.com and www.lossexpress.com.

ABOUT CHAMP TITLES

Through the application of its secure, patented SaaS technology, Champ Titles (www.champtitles.com) digitizes the process of vehicle titling between state government, insurance carriers, financial institutions, vehicle sellers, consumers, and others. Champ Titles, founded in 2018, is focused on creating efficiencies and benefits for all vehicle title ecosystem members. Champ Titles has developed several solutions, all of which are built on a shared platform that serves different industry verticals. This common chassis has allowed the company to adapt its technology for insurance carriers, automotive retailers, lending institutions, and state governments, resulting in lower costs, increased security, and the easy transfer of ownership, benefiting all members of the vehicle title ecosystem.

ABOUT LOSSEXPRESS

LossExpress™, a division of Factory Intelligent Solutions, is the industry leader in software-enabled process automation and records retrieval solutions that streamline automotive total loss claims processes for the insurance industry. Its suite of dynamic and powerful solutions help insurance companies increase efficiency, consistency and profitability. For more information, please visit www.lossexpress.com.

