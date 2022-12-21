PSEG Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 15th Consecutive Year and to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 List

PSEG Continues its Track Record of Recognition for Excellence in ESG

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) has been named to both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list. These prestigious recognitions further demonstrate PSEG's ongoing commitment to sustainable and ethical practices and action across environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.

"At PSEG, we know that smart investments in sustainability and our workforce are good for our customers, our communities and our company," said Ralph LaRossa, President and CEO of PSEG. "With our inclusion in both the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies, we're honored that our commitment to ESG continues to be recognized."

PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for the 15th consecutive year. The DJSI recognizes forward-thinking companies based on an appraisal of the company's strategy, management and performance in dealing with opportunities and risks deriving from ESG factors, based on a comprehensive review of environmental performance, innovation management, corporate governance, risk management, stakeholder engagement and talent attraction and retention. The DJSI 2022 announcement is available online.

Presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey.

Highlights of PSEG's commitment to ESG include the following.

Environmental

PSEG's ongoing environmental efforts include:

Our vision for net-zero carbon emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030.

Our $1 billion expansion of PSE&G's energy efficiency programs to help customers reduce energy usage and save money, which should help improve air quality and public health by reducing New Jersey's carbon footprint, and create 4,000+ clean energy jobs.

Social

PSEG strives to advance social good and diversity, equity and inclusion including:

Committment to supplier diversity, achieving our goal of 30% spending allocated to diverse suppliers two years ahead of schedule.

A commitment to awareness of LGBTQ+ concerns with an employee campaign called "Acceptance for All. Respect for All. Inclusion for All." This includes PSEG's LGBTQ+ Inclusion Pledge , a resource guide to equip managers and teams with the policies, language and direction to help them support transgender colleagues, and an opportunity for all employees to select their gender, sexual orientation, and preferred pronouns.

Support for women in the workplace with our Women in Skilled Trades Initiative and Inclusive Workspace for Women Program, which includes enhanced recruiting efforts to bring women into PSEG's skilled trades roles, a buddy program to provide support to all union women new hires into these roles, and the elimination of interview requirements for certain entry level roles where pre-employment testing is sufficient to evaluate a candidate's qualification for a role.

Strong partnerships with Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) to recruit diverse talent. In 2022, we launched a pilot externship program intended to bring first-year students from HBCUs into the PSEG talent pipeline. In 2023, PSEG will extend its pilot externship program broadly to HSIs and first-year HSI students. Additional work with HSIs includes our longtime relationship with Montclair State University in the form of grants, recruitment, and the PSEG Institute for Sustainable Studies.

Moved from a half-day to a full day off in recognition of Juneteenth commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S.

Leadership development and enhanced talent and succession processes focused on identifying diverse talent pools and diverse high-potential candidates in the workforce.

Governance

Our commitments in governance include:

Since 2018, added six new directors and retired five directors, demonstrating good levels of board refreshment.

Four women and three members of color on PSEG's board, demonstrating board diversity.

Enhanced disclosure in the PSEG proxy statement across ESG topics.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. (https://corporate.pseg.com).

