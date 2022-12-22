INSIGHTEC ANNOUNCES POSITIVE COVERAGE DECISION BY ANTHEM FOR MR-GUIDED FOCUSED ULTRASOUND TO TREAT ESSENTIAL TREMOR

Anthem is the third national payor to cover the outpatient procedure.

HAIFA, Israel - MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec®, a global healthcare company dedicated to using acoustic energy to transform patient care, announced today that Anthem is the third national payor to cover MR-guided Focused Ultrasound for treating medication-refractory Essential Tremor.

Insightec Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have another national payor providing access to non-Medicare patients," said Dee Kolanek, Insightec Vice President of Market Access and Reimbursement. "We thank leading insurers like Anthem for their decision to cover this game-changing outpatient treatment for Essential Tremor patients."

Essential Tremor, a movement disorder that causes uncontrollable shaking, affects an estimated ten million Americans. For patients whose tremor does not respond to medications, focused ultrasound is performed in a single, outpatient procedure with many patients showing immediate improvement of tremor in the treated hand with minimal complications.

"Patient access is absolutely vital to the success of this treatment," added Maurice R. Ferré MD, Insightec's CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We don't just want to be a company that creates paradigm-shifting technology. We want to do whatever we can to give patients access to transformative procedures that give them back their ability to live independently, return to work, and improve their mental and physical health. We thank Anthem for helping us work to achieve that goal."

Anthem becomes the third national payor to cover the treatment after Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association gave it positive coverage decisions in April 2021 and August 2018, respectively. There are currently more than 125 Treatment Centers around the world using Insightec's Exablate® Neuro platform to treat Essential Tremor. Focused ultrasound treatment for medication-refractory Essential Tremor is covered by Medicare in all 50 states.

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.insightec.com for more information.

Forward-looking Statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, plans, expectations, and future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the following words: "may," "can," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "promise," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Insightec as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Insightec are qualified by this caution. Insightec does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Insightec's expectations.

"Exablate," and "Exablate Neuro," as well as the "INSIGHTEC" logo, whether standing alone or in connection with the word "Insightec", are protected trademarks of Insightec.

Insightec Media Contact:

G&S Business Communications for Insightec

Marjani Williams

mwilliams@gscommunications.com

(312) 648-6700, ext.2108

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1699588/Insightec_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INSIGHTEC Ltd