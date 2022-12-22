MAUNA KEA REALTY TO OPERATE AS HAWAIʻI LIFE

The Multigenerational Legacy of the Kona-Kohala Coast's Premier Real Estate Team Will Continue as Hawaiʻi Life

KOHALA COAST, Hawaii, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiʻi Life, the state's leading residential real estate brokerage by sales volume, has announced that its real estate team known as Mauna Kea Realty will now operate as Hawaiʻi Life as of December 31, 2022. Mauna Kea Realty will start a new chapter with Hawaiʻi Life, providing the highest level of real estate services to guests, homeowners and families on Hawaiʻi Island with an emphasis on the Mauna Kea Resort and the greater Kona-Kohala Coast area.

As part of a planned agreement with the ownership and management of Mauna Kea Resort, Hawaiʻi Life is sunsetting the brand name of Mauna Kea Realty. The current team of Bob Chancer, Steve Hurwitz, Jake Chancer, Jim Allison, M.J. Allison, Kele Makaiaua, Kaleo Warfield, Kailua Hurwitz and Bonnie Sanchez will relocate to Hawaiʻi Life's office in Waimea and constitute the Hawaiʻi Life Mauna Kea team, recognizing the multigenerational legacy of two of the area's most experienced real estate professionals and their esteemed associates.

The Hawaiʻi Life Mauna Kea team's affiliation with Hawaiʻi Life, the state's largest independent and locally owned real estate company, has contributed to their success since they joined forces in 2018. Evolving with Hawaiʻi Life, they have become one of the top-performing real estate teams in sales volume in a market expanding beyond Mauna Kea into the Kona and Kohala coasts, and upland from Waikoloa and Waimea to North Kohala.

Led by principals Bob Chancer and Steve Hurwitz, the team's success is the result of more than four decades of specialization in real estate on the coast of Hawaiʻi Island's west side. Chancer has played a significant role in the growth of the area's residential real estate market, involved in marketing and sales at many of the premier new resort developments over the years. Since beginning his Hawai'i real estate career in 1979, Hurwitz has closed more than $1 billion in real estate transactions along the Kona-Kohala Coast. Stewards of West Hawaiʻi's remarkable growth, Chancer and Hurwitz have been integral to the region's development.

The Hawaiʻi Life Mauna Kea team also includes Jim Allison, who will continue to provide a wealth of local knowledge and understanding of the unique resort community offerings on the Kohala Coast. Building on a career working with developers and contractors over the past 30 years, Allison draws on an extensive network and proven knowledge to assist Kona-Kohala clients. Additionally, the multigenerational team includes Jake Chancer and Kailua Hurwitz. Following in the footsteps of Bob Chancer, Jake works closely with his father, sharing his unique knowledge and understanding of each resort community and area with clients. Working alongside her father, Steve Hurwitz, Kailua Hurwitz's knowledge of this island comes from her first-hand experience growing up in the real estate industry. Today, her roots in Hawai'i Island real estate give Kailua a significant advantage when helping clients from near and far.

Committed to Sharing the Kona-Kohala Lifestyle with Generations of Clients

With over 100 years of combined experience on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, the team's local and seasoned professionals remain committed to providing real estate services to Hawaiʻi Island and the Kona-Kohala Coast market, one of the premier high-end real estate markets in the world. Much of the popularity of the region is predicated upon the coast's beaches, resorts and reputation as a top destination for tourists and weekend getaway for residents.

In Mauna Kea Resort and along the coast of West Hawaiʻi, luxury resort developments constitute some of the most upscale homes on the Hawaiʻi real estate market. The stretch of coast from Kailua-Kona to Kohala has been responsible for some of Hawai'i Island's largest transactions to date. These include the communities of Kukio, Hualalai, Kohanaiki, Mauna Lani, Waikoloa, Puako, Kohala Waterfront, Kohala Ranch, Waimea, Hamakua and North Kohala.

Founded in 2008, Hawaiʻi Life is the exclusive Hawaiʻi member of Forbes Global Properties™ and is also part of Luxury Portfolio International's® global network of premier, locally-branded real estate companies. The trusted real estate agents of the Hawaiʻi Life Mauna Kea team will continue to leverage the brokerage's statewide presence, brand recognition, global affiliations and networks, and digital platforms to reach more clients worldwide, exposing their clients to top-tier luxury markets across the globe.

The top-producing team is committed to sharing the Kona-Kohala lifestyle with generations of buyers by providing their extensive knowledge of the features, benefits and offerings of each resort and community along the coast without losing the foundation that made the former brand so successful.

To contact the Hawaiʻi Life Mauna Kea team, please call 1-808-650-5156 or visit hawaiilifemaunakea.com and Hawaiʻi Life's Parker Square Office in Waimea, HI.

