PPL and its foundations empower communities through annual contributions of more than $16 million

Record-setting fall charitable giving campaigns raise more than $8 million

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, PPL, its foundations and its employees have made a significant impact on the communities we serve, contributing more than $16 million to support local organizations through annual grant and charitable giving programs in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

This fall, the company's charitable giving campaigns raised $8 million in employee and retiree pledges, together with matching funds from PPL's foundations. "PPL is proud to be powering a positive impact in our communities, whether it's through the energy we deliver or the support for nonprofits working to make a difference," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer. "We're especially proud of the generosity of our employees and retirees, who are committed to building stronger communities in all of the regions we serve."

Local giving campaigns help PPL respond to the unique needs of each of the states in which it operates. The funds generated by this year's United Way campaign in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island and the Power of One Campaign in Kentucky will support local United Way agencies and nonprofit organizations.

The funds will expand educational opportunities for children; support access to health care services, food, shelter and other basic needs; and offer additional assistance that supports healthy communities. In addition to its support for employee giving campaigns, PPL's companies and foundations have contributed more than $8 million to support local communities through various grant programs. The support is one of the many ways the company works year-round to uphold its values, which include a focus on corporate citizenship.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allendale, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S.

About PPL Foundation

Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that are engaged in innovative and groundbreaking work to create vibrant, sustainable communities; advance diversity, equity and inclusion; and support children's success from cradle to career in both Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit pplcares.com.

About LG&E and KU Foundation

Committed to social responsibility, the LG&E and KU Foundation Inc. proactively supports many philanthropic initiatives to improve the quality of life in communities where the company provides service. Through foundation giving, LG&E and KU Energy LLC and its subsidiaries play a definitive role in strengthening the communities where they have a presence. More information is available at www.lge-ku.com.

