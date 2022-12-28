North American Van Lines Releases Annual Migration Map Detailing Where Americans Moved in 2022

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Van Lines, Inc., a household, international, corporate, and long distance professional moving company, this week released their annual migration map that details where Americans moved this past year.

The map uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer climates with more reasonable housing conditions, noting southern states received the largest amounts of movers.

The map highlights the association between southern states lessening COVID-19 restrictions first in 2020, as well as lower tax rates, which Americans, coupled with warmer temperatures, may find appealing.

Top inbound states uncovered within the map include South Carolina (66%), North Carolina (64%), Tennessee (64%), Arizona (57%), and Florida (56%). Top outbound states include Illinois (65%), California (62%), New Jersey (61%), and Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New York (59% tie). Considering Neighbor released information stating that 78% of Americans are reducing their spending this holiday season, coupled with the surge in inflation, states like California and New York have standards-of-living many Americans can no longer afford.

Top inbound cities uncovered within the map include Raleigh, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; and Nashville, Tennessee. Leading similarities among the cities include low costs-of-living and reasonable housing prices.

"Across the board, a clear trend of Americans leaving expensive, highly taxed, and cold states for warmer states with lower tax burdens can be observed, at both the state and city level," said Ryan Cox, Director of Consumer Channel at North American Van Lines. "It's a continuation of what we saw in 2021 and 2020. We're interested to see if these trends continue throughout 2023."

Overall, the number of moves in 2022 was less than 2021 and 2020. For the fourth year in a row, Illinois had the most significant percentage of outbound moves, while Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina maintained their spots at the top of the inbound state list since 2020.

Final considerations going into the selection of these inbound states include flexibility for remote work and the potential for easy retirement.

The data for this report was calculated by defining top inbound and outbound states as those having the highest proportion of moves where the absolute value difference of inbound and outbound moves is greater than or equal to 400. States with a small number of moves would not be considered due to their high ratio of inbound and outbound moves.

North American Van Lines, Inc. (U.S. DOT No. 070851), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SIRVA Inc., was founded in 1933 to provide relocation solutions to customers around the world. North American has more than 300 agents worldwide, handling corporate, government, military, and private relocations, and operates in the U.S., Canada, and more than 100 countries worldwide.

