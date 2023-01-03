Castle Automotive Group expands its executive team to better position it for growth in 2023.

Castle is planning a more targeted and aggressive acquisitions strategy. Bob Politza named CFO, Mike Fullmer named COO.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving forward in 2023 the Castle Automotive executive team will have a very busy schedule as it continues its mission to grow the group's dealership footprint. In order to align the team and its resources for upcoming acquisitions some realignment of its C-suite had to take place. One of the most important things to our group's objectives is that we have the right people in the right positions prior to acquiring more dealerships.

With that said, as of January 1st 2023 Bob Politza will take on the role as CFO for the group and hand off his COO role to Mike Fullmer. "This critical move will allow Bob the time and flexibility to focus on the groups acquisition and financial strategy and will allow Mike Fullmer to take the reins to optimize the auto groups performance through the development of streamlined processes and people development," said Joe Castle, CEO of Castle Automotive Group. "I am fully committed to creating a culture where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.

"I am excited to take on the role of CFO to continue to analyze and thoroughly vet acquisition opportunities and better align our financial performance to exceed our goals, As Joe Castle says, we are building a plane in flight and with that I need to ensure that our group can be competitive with other auto groups as we are self funding our growth with no outside investors or other capital." said Bob Politza.

"In a short period of time I learned quickly of Joe's vision to scale the group and I knew that from an operational standpoint I could take a lot of load off of Joe and Bob so they can focus 100% on acquisitions in 2023. "I am looking forward to meeting and working with all of our OEM partners and over 800 Castle employees to continue to keep our group in the forefront of innovation, people development, and performance." said Mike Fullmer.

About Castle Automotive Group (CAG): Castle Automotive Group (CAG) is a growth company powered by people and innovation and currently owns 14 dealership locations with 26 new car franchises throughout Illinois and Northwest Indiana representing domestic, Asian, and German brands. Just recently launched CastleCars.com, their direct-to-consumer buying experience, where users can search for, purchase and sell motorized vehicles. Castle also offers customers a wide range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance products, service contracts, vehicle repair and maintenance programs, and OE parts. CAG continues to invest in top markets throughout the Chicagoland area through various programs, such as the Castle Buy Center, Castle Credit Center, and CastleCars.com, their Direct-To-Consumer buying experience. These programs are set in place to offer a diverse range of solutions to simplify the online car buying and selling process. For more information, please visit www.castleautomotivegroup.com and www.castlecars.com. #jointeamcastle

