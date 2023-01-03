Couchbase to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Greg Henry will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, New York. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET. Couchbase management will also participate in investor meetings. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company's investor relations website .

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

