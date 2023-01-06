GetWireless announces strategic partnership with Semtech to advance LoRaWAN offering and market adoption

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's largest distributors of cellular devices and a long history of supporting wireless solutions, the GetWireless team and its community of resale partners are poised to sell and support LoRaWAN technology. Announcing today, GetWireless has entered into agreements with the leading LoRaWAN network providers to offer the lowest-cost, easy-to-deploy network plans, paired with hardware from leading suppliers.

GetWireless Announces Strategic Ecosystem Relationships and LoRaWAN Support for IoT Channel Partners

GetWireless is also working in collaboration with Semtech Corporation, (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, to further educate the channel community on and promote the adoption of LoRaWAN technology. This new initiative will empower enterprises and solution providers to deliver IoT connectivity through LoRaWAN technology, in addition to traditional cellular. The expansion into the LoRaWAN ecosystem has been an ongoing evolution for the GetWireless team, driven by David Smith, Chair of the LoRa Alliance® Certification Committee and the VP of IoT Solutions at GetWireless.

"GetWireless is in a strong strategic position and motivated to be a channel enabler of LoRaWAN technology with these new connectivity offerings, in addition to the growing portfolio of LoraWAN devices powered by Semtech technology," said David Smith.

While partnering with the key LoRaWAN ecosystem players such as Semtech, GetWireless will continue to provide the unmatched level of pre-sale consultation and post-sale support. Since 2001, GetWireless has built long-standing carrier relationships and has developed the in-depth experience necessary to help customers find the right wireless solutions for both new deployments and the migration of legacy devices.

"We are excited to work closely with GetWireless as they enable expansion of LoRaWAN into new market segments and complement the cellular and Wi-Fi based devices. GetWireless makes IoT easy to source and deploy with a strong history of working with IoT solutions providers." said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of the Wireless and Sensing Product Group with Semtech. "LoRaWAN end device solutions are accelerating in the market so finding easy ways to pair them with connectivity will support this rapid growth."

GetWireless is exhibiting at CES in Las Vegas, January 5th-8th, 2023; those interested in learning more about LoRaWAN can visit us on the show floor in booth 10937 in the North Hall.

About GetWireless, LLC

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of wireless solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and signal boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous wireless solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com

