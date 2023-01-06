Sunder Energy Returns from Social Impact Trip on The Camino del Mayab

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunder Energy, the residential solar sales organization with a mission-oriented culture, returned last month from their social impact trip in Mérida, Mexico. There, sales representatives, managers, and executives alike, worked with GlobeAware to build infrastructure around the Camino del Mayab. The Camino del Mayab, a 130-kilometer hiking/biking trail connecting 13 Mayan communities, is often an overlooked destination in Mexico. Sunder Energy's service group was able to work on a variety of local projects while supporting local accommodations, tasting local foods, and buying gifts and souvenirs from an economically depressed community.

Sunder's mission is "to give people the power to change the future." Daniel Hadobas, a participant in the trip, said of their experience, "I love being part of a company that values giving back and doing service like we did in Merida. It was such a fun and enriching experience to help at the school there. With Sunder's commitment to do a yearly project like this, I can't wait for the next one!" Sunder Energy Chief Executive Officer, Max Britton said, "We went on this trip knowing our team could make a difference in this region and for their people, but we didn't grasp the full impact until we were there, experiencing the hard work and pure joy of those around us. This was an incredible experience that touched all of our hearts. We left tired from the work we did, but full of gratitude for everything we have and everything we could help with in this community".

With the commitment to help homeowners gain energy independence and a desire to pass along their mission-oriented culture to communities in need, Sunder Energy is proud to have made an impact in this special community. The sales organization looks forward to lending a helping hand every year with this annual initiative. To learn more about Sunder Energy, visit SunderEnergy.com.

About Sunder Energy:

In August 2019, long-time friends Max Britton, Eric Nielsen, and a group of friends took their solar industry experience and turned it into a business. Sunder Energy's mission-oriented culture is filled with people who are committed to helping homeowners and the planet alike. The business is focused on disrupting the way America produces its energy.

The team at Sunder Energy strives daily to ensure that core values are exemplified and that the best service is given to customers. We believe in giving our very best in everything we do. We sell only the highest quality solar systems that are backed by the best warranties in the industry. This makes it easy for us to stand by what we promise.

