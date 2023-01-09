The 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy 2023 Awards

Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

What does it mean to be Influential in the Pharmacy Profession?

To be influential in pharmacy means to have the power to influence or shape the opinions, actions, or policies of others within our profession and throughout healthcare ecosystems. The Pharmacy 50 recognizes an individual that has a significant impact on the thoughts, behaviors, or decisions of others within pharmacy. Our Top 50 Influencers have all created positive energy and impact throughout pharmacy in many different ways, such as through leadership, advocacy, persuasion, and the sharing of ideas and information to help transform pharmacy care. Ultimately these Top 50 Pharmacy Professionals are impacting people's lives through their work, missions, and passion.

The Pharmacy Podcast Network (PPN); the first podcast about the profession of pharmacy, is proud to announce the winners of the 2nd Annual 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy Awards. The PPN launched the awards program in 2021 to recognize people who've made their mark through innovation, momentum, and distinction throughout the pharmacy profession. This list of Rising Stars, Innovators, Trailblazers, Visionaries, and Leaders have been recognized for 2022.

"It's thrilling that we had a 900% increase in voter participation from the inaugural Pharmacy 50 Awards program last year," commented Todd Eury, CEO of the Pharmacy Podcast Network and awards creator. "The people on this list are extraordinary and are an example of how pharmacy is drastically transforming to become more customized and patient-focused. We hope these award winners will inspire others throughout the pharmacy profession and health sector to keep innovating."

"50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy" sets out to inspire and advocate for the pharmacy profession and recognize people in the pharmacy industry making a significant impact on pharmacy care. The list was developed based on votes collected during the month of December 2022 by industry peers. The number of votes were totaled for each nominee and listed in order of number of votes, 1 through 50.

2022 "Pharmacy 50" Award Winners

  1. Brian Leonard, PharmD
  2. Alysa Vereen, PharmD
  3. Mariya Farooqi, PharmD
  4. Antonio Ciaccia
  5. Shahida Choudry PharmD
  6. Cecelia Byers, PharmD
  7. Tara Newton Schneider, PharmD
  8. Mary Douglass Smith, PharmD
  9. Bled Tanoe, PharmD
  10. Salematou Traore-Uwalaka, PharmD
  11. Lisa Faast, PharmD
  12. Jamie Wilkey, PharmD
  13. Jabeen Ahmed, PharmD
  14. Loretta Boesing
  15. Theresa Tolle, RPh
  16. Jessica Nouhavandi, PharmD
  17. Kyle McCormick, PharmD
  18. Chris Antypas, PharmD
  19. AJ Loiacono
  20. Anthony Minniti, PharmD
  21. Mark Garofoli, PharmD
  22. Shawn Bjorndal, PharmD
  23. Jason Mordino, PharmD
  24. Behnaz Sarrami, PharmD
  25. Christina Fontana, PharmD
  26. Steve Moore, PharmD
  27. Kenneth Oshea, PharmD
  28. Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, RPh
  29. Adam Robinson, PharmD
  30. Anne Arvizu, PharmD
  31. Ken Thai, PharmD
  32. Mayank Amin, PharmD
  33. Christina Madison, PharmD
  34. Kevin DeMass, RPh
  35. Blair Thielemier, PharmD
  36. Jay Holloway, PharmD
  37. Parisa "Risa" Vatanka, PharmD
  38. Swathi Varanasi, PharmD
  39. Delon Canterbury, PharmD
  40. Gabrielle Pierce Cranford, PharmD
  41. Nishaminy Kasbekar, PharmD
  42. Scott Kjelson, PharmD
  43. Melissa Murer Corrigan
  44. Darshan Kulkarni, PharmD Esq
  45. Sara Izadi, PharmD
  46. Ramita Tandon
  47. Ethan Melillo, PharmD
  48. Robin Barrett, PharmD
  49. John Kim, PharmD
  50. Phil Cowley, Rph

To learn more about the #Pharmacy50 - the TOP 50 Most Influential Leaders in Pharmacy, please visit pharmacypodcast.com/news/.

About PPN

Started in 2009, PPN is the pharmacy profession's leading podcast network dedicated to pharmacists and industry professionals. Building supportive audio communications for pharmaceutical manufacturers, technology companies, and industry trade associations is part of PPN's strategy to support the pharmacy profession. Continuing education, journal reviews, and editorial conversations are part of the 5 to 6 episodes per week that are available on all podcasting directories. RxInfluencer Magazine, the news section of the website, and PPN's publishing partnership with Medika Life are several other media avenues helping PPN advance the role and voice of pharmacists. Learn more at pharmacypodcast.com.

