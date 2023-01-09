InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Wireless Charger for Mobile Devices (ALL-3068)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier and more efficient way to wirelessly charge a cell phone or tablet," said an inventor, from Sandy Springs, Ga., "so I invented the AIIR CHARGER. My design would increase freedom, flexibility and convenience for users when charging wireless devices."

The invention provides a wireless way to charge a cell phone or tablet. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle associated with traditional charging cords and wires. As a result, it increases convenience and it can be used anywhere inside the home. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones, tablets and other wireless devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

