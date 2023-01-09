PSP Investments Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), announced today, effective immediately, two new senior executive appointments to key functions supporting the organization's global strategy.

Oliver Duff will take on the role of Senior Vice President, Global Head of Credit Investments, and Simon Marc will take on the role of Senior Vice President, Global Head of Private Equity and Strategic Partnerships.

"These appointments recognize Oliver's and Simon's leadership impact across the organization and leverage their deep expertise, long-term experience and global insight as we continue to achieve our strategic objectives, deliver our mandate and generate returns for contributors and beneficiaries," said Deborah K. Orida. "As a mature organization that has successfully navigated past market volatility and complex economic cycles, PSP Investments has a track record for strong financial performance and relies on a highly capable and experienced leadership team at global and regional level."

Appointment of Oliver Duff as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Credit Investments

As Senior Vice President, Global Head of Credit Investments, Oliver Duff joins PSP Investments' Executive Committee. Oliver has more than 25 years of experience in leverage finance. Previously Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Credit Investments, Oliver joined PSP Investments in September 2016 as Managing Director, Private Debt, to develop and lead the organization's credit investments presence in Europe. Prior to joining PSP Investments, he was Global Head of Leveraged Finance and European Head of Capital Financing at HSBC Bank PLC. Oliver has previously held roles as head of loan syndicate at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs and started his leverage finance career with Bankers Trust in London. Oliver is a graduate of Exeter University and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

PSP Investments' Credit Investments group focuses on non-investment grade credit investments in North America and Europe across private and public markets, as well as rescue financing opportunities. From offices in New York, London and Montréal, the group invests across the debt capital structure in the form of loans, bonds and preferred equity. The global team balances credit quality, structure, fixed-floating deployment opportunity, risk-return profile, asset mix and portfolio diversification. As at March 31, 2022, the Credit Investments group managed C$21.9 billion in net assets under management.

Appointment of Simon Marc as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Private Equity and Strategic Partnerships

As Senior Vice President, Global Head of Private Equity and Strategic Partnerships, Simon Marc joins PSP Investments' Executive Committee. Simon has over 25 years of investment experience in private equity. Previously Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Private Equity, Simon joined PSP Investments in August 2015 as Managing Director, Private Equity, to develop the organization's private equity presence in Europe and globally, opening PSP Investments' London office in 2017 and supporting the opening of the Hong Kong office in 2019. Prior to joining PSP Investments, Simon served as Principal at Permira and Apax Partners, in addition to previous experience at Goldman Sachs. Simon is a graduate of the HEC School of Management, Paris.

The Private Equity group builds strategic relationships with external fund managers and investment partners, leveraging global networks with sector, geographic and operating expertise to source long-term co-investment opportunities. As at March 31, 2022, the Private Equity group managed C$35.4 billion in net assets under management and a diversified portfolio across North America, Europe and Asia deployed across funds and direct investments. Simon is also responsible for overseeing PSP Investments' Strategic Partnerships team that coordinates firmwide global relationships and drives synergies with core investment and institutional partners.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with $230.5 billion of net assets under management as at March 31, 2022. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

