RESILIENCE-BUILDING LEADER PROGRAM (RBLP) APPROVED FOR GI BILL FUNDING

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience-Building Leader Program, the nationally recognized series of leadership certifications for front-line supervisors, middle managers, and senior leaders, today announced approval for GI Bill Education Benefits Funding. The Department of Veterans Affairs will provide funding reimbursement for the RBLP, RBLP-C, and RBLP-T certification exams under Chapters 30, 32, 33, 35, & 1606.

Now, more than ever, organizations in every industry need leaders who know how to Build and Lead Resilient Teams. The Resilience-Building Leader Program, along with its growing list of college, university, and training company partners, look forward to providing high-quality education and certification experiences for veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

"I am especially proud of this achievement. As a veteran myself, I used my GI Bill education benefits to earn graduate degrees in both business and education. Here at RBLP, we are looking forward to certifying members of the military veteran community in Building and Leading Resilient Teams." - Dr. Gene Coughlin, Founder/CEO at RBLP.

About Resilience-Building Leader Program:

The Resilience-Building Leader Program is the certification body for the Resilience-Building Leadership Professional® (RBLP™) series of leadership certifications. Our mission is to certify leaders. We certify front-line supervisors (RBLP), middle managers (RBLP-C), and senior leaders (RBLP-T) in building and leading resilient teams.

The Resilience-Building Leader Program relies on a network of Authorized Education and Training Partners that offer certificate, coaching, training, and development programs in Building and Leading Resilient Teams. Our partners use a curriculum developed and updated regularly by Resilience-Building Leader Program. The curriculum is designed to meet or exceed the education/training requirement for each level of Resilience-Building Leadership Professional (RBLP) certification.

Resilience is a human resource strength in organizations that can and should be developed. Collective resilience is the team's ability to overcome adversity, and then adapt and grow together because of that adversity.

Our vision is to create a worldwide community of practice committed to Building and Leading Resilient Teams. Resilient teams are the key to both individual and organizational resilience. Resilient teams are stronger together and they make learning and change possible. Our purpose is to share this truth with leaders everywhere.

Visit us at: www.resiliencebuildingleader.com

