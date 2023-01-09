WCG Releases Clinical Research Trends & Insights for 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today released its Clinical Research Trends & Insights for 2023 report. In this 2023 preview, 14 thought leaders from WCG share the important shifts, trends, regulations, and priorities they believe will inform clinical trial development this year and beyond.

"After the disruptions to the clinical research field in 2020 and 2021, many looked forward to 2022 as a year of "getting back to normal," remarked WCG's Chief Medical Officer Lindsay McNair, MD, MPH, MSB. "Instead, we found that many pandemic-associated changes have forced us to look at a lot of issues through a new lens, and 2023 looks like it will be just as exciting."

The 2023 report features WCG experts from a variety of areas, sharing what they're watching, expecting, and looking forward to in 2023. They explore study design, study conduct, new proposed regulations and guidance, site trends, the types of therapeutic agents moving into clinical investigation, and more.

In it, you'll find insights on:

Perspectives on Clinical Research Sites in 2023

Redesigning the Clinical Research Landscape

Diversity Strategies and Empowering Sites to Support Them

The FDA's Recent Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) and Guidance

Diversifying Clinical Research by Providing Research Participants Payments

Clinical Trial Technology Integration Now and Into the Future

Interoperability Required for the Future of Clinical Trials

Quality by Design and Slowing Down to Speed Up

The Emerging Use of Adjudication in Oncology for Determining Patient Eligibility

mRNA: Not Just for Vaccines

Current Trends in Neurodevelopmental and Rare Pediatric Disease

Neuroscience Research Trends to Pay Attention to in 2023

Epilepsy Treatments and Research: Where we Started and Where we are Heading

In addition to the report, an online panel of clinical trial experts will gather to discuss the future of clinical research in a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, January 24 at 2 p.m. ET. Register now to attend.

