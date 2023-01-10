ACC Applauds EPA's Investment in Local Communities Through $100 Million in Environmental Justice Grants Under the Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement applauding the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) investment in local communities through $100 million in environmental justice grants under the Inflation Reduction Act.

"ACC applauds EPA Administrator Regan, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Duckworth and Congressman Grijalva for their work to increase investment in low-income and communities of color to advance environmental equity.

ACC believes that everyone deserves clean air, water and a healthy future. ACC and our members have a long history of engaging and supporting communities, regardless of creed, color or social standing. We are committed to working together with community stakeholders to advance programs which address their local community needs.

We illustrate our commitment to the communities in which we operate, in part, through Responsible Care®, a mandatory ACC member initiative which includes transparent reporting of environmental performance in areas such as air quality, emissions intensity, facility safety and water use.

Our industry, and the products we manufacture, play a crucial role in improving quality of life and addressing critical community challenges, including resolving impacts of climate change, enhancing access to clean water and rebuilding an aging infrastructure – all issues which have a significant impact on communities across the nation.

ACC looks forward to working with Administrator Regan and federal and local stakeholders to address environmental justice priorities, protect the health and safety of communities and create an equitable future for all."

