Authomize and TD SYNNEX Enter Partnership to Deliver Market-Leading ITDR Platform

The Partnership makes Authomize's Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform available across the breadth of TD SYNNEX's partner network in North America and towards Authomize global expansion in 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize , the first Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform for enterprise and mid-market, announced today a partnership with TD SYNNEX to bring its best-in-class solutions for protecting organizations from identity-based threat to customers. Authomize's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution enables organizations to automatically secure access privileges across their entire cloud stack, including IaaS, SaaS, and IAM solutions.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Strategic Procurement, TD SYNNEX. "With Authomize's ITDR platform added to our vast portfolio, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings, so customers can do great things with technology."

"Authomize's first of its kind platform enables our customers to achieve, validate, and maintain a state of Least Privilege across all their cloud environments, detecting identity threats to their assets and providing actionable insights for faster remediations," says Thompson. "The industry demand for Authomize's market-ready platform presents an enticing opportunity that we are proud to be a part of."

"As one of the largest global IT solutions distributors, we are excited to build our relationship with TD SYNNEX at such a relatively early stage in our U.S. sales process," says Ariel Cohen, Authomize's Chief Business Officer. "We have already succeeded in signing with industry-leading joint customers and look forward to continuing to expand our sales in North America and beyond through this partnership."

For more information about how to purchase Authomize via TD SYNNEX, speak to your TD SYNNEX representative or speak directly to Authomize.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Authomize

Authomize protects organizations from identity-based cyberattacks with the first Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform. Authomize collects and normalizes data of identities, access privileges, assets, and activities from cloud services, applications, and IAM solutions in order to detect, investigate and respond to identity risks and threats. Customers use Authomize to gain visibility of actual access, achieve least privilege across cloud services and applications, secure their IAM infrastructure, and automate compliance and audit preparations. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital and Microsoft's M12 venture fund, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

Media Contact

Gabriel Avner

gabriel.avner@authomize.com

View original content:

SOURCE Authomize